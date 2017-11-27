Raiders finish what they started in 21-14 victory over Broncos

OAKLAND, Calif. — Cordarrelle Patterson became a one-man magic show.
After catching a pass that quarterback Derek Carr lobbed beautifully off his back foot in the face of a seven-man rush, the Raiders wide receiver spun out of two arm tackles, cut right, zagged toward midfield and stiff-armed a linebacker to the ground before being dragged down for a 54-yard gain.
Of course, any magician needs a big reveal.
Patterson turned to the Raiders’ sideline and removed his helmet, unveiling a beaming smile and thick, shiny gold chain. The Denver Broncos hadn’t snatched his.
“I don’t beef on the football field,” Patterson said. “I love my money too much to go out there, start fighting, get fined, get kicked out the next week and lose all that money. I really ain’t got time for that. So I just go out there and try to make friends with everybody.”
A good-natured Patterson finished Sunday what the defense started. The Raiders totaled a season-high five sacks and ended a historic interception drought under a rain-scattered sky at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. But they needed their offense to dispose of the Denver Broncos late in a 21-14 win.
The Raiders (5-6) played with three wide receivers for most of the game.
Michael Crabtree was ejected early after swapping punches with cornerback Aqib Talib, who ripped a chain off Crabtree’s neck during a game for the second time since Jan. 1. Amari Cooper exited with a second-quarter concussion. That left Patterson, Seth Roberts and Johnny Holton to close out the action.
For three quarters, no help seemed needed.
The Raiders’ defense was in control.
The unit hadn’t recorded an interception in its first 10 games of the season. This was despite its best efforts of running and jumping after chances. Go figure. In the second quarter, linebacker NaVorro Bowman was lying down when he caught his.
He initially deflected a Paxton Lynch end-zone throw, which then bounced off safety Reggie Nelson, before falling back to Bowman. Oakland previously had allowed 331 passes without a pick. No NFL team ever started a season with more than six games without an interception before the Raiders went 10.
Bowman said he was in “panic mode,” reacting to a play-action pass on second-and-goal from the 1-yard line.
“That wasn’t my man,” Bowman said of the intended target, tight end Virgil Green. “I just dove to break it up and landed on my back, and the ball was there. It was one of those crazy plays, but as Coach says, ‘Just run to the ball and great things will happen.’”
Carr punctuated the ensuing drive with a 9-yard touchdown to Cooper for the game’s first score. What could’ve been a 7-0 deficit now was a 7-0 lead.
A narrative from Sunday could be how the Raiders defense dominated. And it largely did.
The team fired defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. on Tuesday. John Pagano, assistant head coach/defense, overtook play-calling duties and deserves credit on a day the Raiders moved defensive end Khalil Mack around the line of scrimmage. Mack had one sack. Outside linebacker Bruce Irvin and defensive lineman Denico Autry had two apiece. A season-high six three-and-outs were forced. By the start of the fourth quarter, Oakland had allowed 42 passing yards and was up 21-0.
But there is a reason the Broncos fell to 3-7 on Sunday. Their offense was atrocious.
Lynch completed nine of 14 passes for 41 yards and the interception in his season debut. He exited early in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. Trevor Siemian stepped in with 149 passing yards and two touchdowns to tighten the game. In the process, safety Karl Joseph dropped an easy interception that shot through his hands and into wide receiver Cody Latimer’s for a 15-yard gain.
“For three quarters,” coach Jack Del Rio said of his defense, “it was pretty good.”
Hence, the Raiders needed Patterson’s late theatrics against a cover-zero blitz. His long reception converted a third-and-8 and drained the game clock to the two-minute warning. Patterson basked in the moment. Carr followed with three kneel-downs.
“I’m always smiling,” Patterson said. “That’s what I do. I bring the joy to the team. I’m like Draymond Green on the (Golden State) Warriors. He brings that excitement, having fun.”
The Broncos couldn’t snatch that.
Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.