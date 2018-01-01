Raiders fire coach Jack Del Rio following 30-10 loss to Chargers

CARSON, Calif. — A coach not named Jon Gruden stood on the Raiders’ sideline in a black polo and gray slacks with his left hand over his left hip. Another touchdown. Another long one. And now, here in the fourth quarter, amid a 20-point deficit, he stared into the distance toward a 10th loss.
No doubt remained. All there left to do was wait.
Jack Del Rio didn’t have to wait long.
The Raiders coach was fired in the aftermath of a season-ending collapse on New Year’s Eve, as his defense had little answer for the San Diego Chargers’ weapons, ceding touchdown receptions of 62 and 56 yards in a 30-10 loss at the StubHub Center.
Perhaps, Gruden will assume Del Rio’s wardrobe.
Perhaps, he will stand in Del Rio’s place.
Raiders owner Mark Davis has interest in luring the ESPN analyst onto the sideline, it was reported Saturday evening. That storyline carried far more relevance in the fourth quarter to a blowout whose bright spots — running back Marshawn Lynch reached the career milestone of 10,000 rushing yards; wide receiver Amari Cooper had 115 yards, including 87 on a second-quarter touchdown — were dimmed by reality.
Sunday’s on-field developments carried little weight for the Raiders.
Certainly, not for Del Rio, who didn’t have to wait long to learn his fate.
