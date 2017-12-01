Raiders’ first interception celebrated ‘like the Holy Grail’

An interception for the Raiders last Sunday wasn’t just overdue. It was so overdue, John Pagano said, the ball itself seemed divine.

Oakland Raiders middle linebacker NaVorro Bowman (53) hangs onto the ball after a first half interception against the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif. — It finally happened Sunday.

In late November, during the 11th game, the Raiders recorded their first interception of the season. Linebacker NaVorro Bowman ended the historic drought, catching a deflection while lying on his back to intercept Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch in the second quarter.

The interception wasn’t just overdue.

It was so overdue, John Pagano said Thursday, the ball itself seemed divine.

The Raiders’ assistant head coach-defense capped his weekly news conference reliving Bowman’s interception. He highlighted the effort and instincts required, as Bowman respected the possibility of run on second-and-goal at the 1-yard line before bailing into coverage. With some levity, Pagano put the interception into further perspective.

This was a long time coming.

“Oh, God. We celebrated,” Pagano said. “It was like the Holy Grail they brought walking over. It was outstanding. I wanted to put that ball on a pedestal. That’s a great effort play by No. 53 (Bowman). … Just the effort of getting over there, hitting it, tipping it, (safety) Reggie (Nelson) keeping it alive and that ball being able to fall. That was a great ball. I touched it. I made sure I touched it. That thing was awesome.”

The Raiders started the season with 10 games without a pick.

Previously, the longest such streak in NFL history was six.

Refs call foul

Guard Gabe Jackson wasn’t suspended Sunday for contact with an official during a melee between Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree and Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib.

The NFL Referees Association believes he should’ve been.

The group expressed its dissatisfaction in a letter to the league. Jackson failed to avoid NFL side judge Laird Hayes when entering the fight area. According to the letter acquired Thursday by MMQB, Hayes suffered bruised ribs and shortness of breath. Jackson was ejected Sunday. Only Crabtree and Talib were suspended.

Notable

— Crabtree spoke to The Athletic this week and refuted an ESPN report he taped his chain to prevent Talib from yanking it off as he did. “I didn’t,” Crabtree said. “I don’t care about no chain. I am just playing ball. … I don’t like how the whole thing got flipped and I am the bad guy.”

— Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (concussion/ankle) has yet to practice this week. His outlook for Sunday remains doubtful. Running back Marshawn Lynch missed practice for rest, offensive coordinator Todd Downing said.

