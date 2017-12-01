Raiders guard Gabe Jackson fined over $30K for shoving official

On Friday, the league announced that Jackson was fined $30,387 for illegal contact with an official.

Raiders guard Gabe Jackson is paying for his role in Sunday’s fight against the Denver Broncos. On Friday, the league announced that Jackson was fined $30,387 for illegal contact with an official.

In the Raiders’ previous game against the Broncos, Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree and Broncos cornerback Aquib Talib began to fight on the sideline after a play. Members of the Broncos and the Raiders ran over to fight.

Jackson was seen shoving an official out of the way during the altercation. He was ejected from the game alongside Crabtree and Talib. Among the players running towards the melee, only Jackson was fined.

The NFL exhibited some restraint, declining to fine Donald Penn for throwing a punch at Broncos cornerback Brendan Langley. He could have been fined $30,387, according to league rules.

Jackson, Penn, tight end Clive Walford and several others also avoided $3,037 or $6,076 for unnecessarily entering the fight area.

Injury-stricken Raiders

An injury bug is going around the Raiders locker room. Wide receiver Amari Cooper was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants with a concussion and an ankle injury. He suffered the injury in Sunday’s game following a hit by Broncos’ safety Darian Stewart.

Cornerback David Amerson suffered a foot injury back in mid-October. He might make his return this Sunday, but he is not considered to be 100 percent.

Amerson is one of four Raiders listed as questionable. Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (hip), linebacker Cory James (knee) and Jackson (ankle) were the others. Patterson and Jackson are expected to start.

Notables

— Running back Marshawn Lynch returned to practice Friday. According to offensive coordinator Todd Downing, Lynch was given a rest day Thursday. “[Head coach] Jack [Del Rio] has a great plan for taking care of some of the older guys,” Downing said. “It was just giving him a little time to recuperate.”

— Giants starting linebacker Jonathan Casillas (neck/wrist) has been ruled out of Sunday’s game. Defensive tackle Damon Harrison (quad) is listed as questionable and offensive lineman Justin Pugh (back) is doubtful.

Chris Booker can be reached at cbooker@reviewjournal.com.