Raiders have math problem to solve on defense for NFL draft

Offenses regularly pay extra attention to Khalil Mack. The Raiders need someone who can make them pay.

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Raiders have a math problem.

Defensive end Khalil Mack is often double- or triple-teamed, as opponents devote extra resources to contain the edge rusher. Too often, the tactic is successful. Other rushers are unable to beat one-on-one matchups with consistency and effectively keep offenses honest.

This could be addressed as early as Thursday.

Former Washington nose tackle Vita Vea and Da’Ron Payne of Alabama are among the top interior defenders in the NFL Draft. Vea, in particular, could be of intrigue. The 340-pound lineman habitually faced double teams during his college career, so sharing a line with Mack would create a refreshing amount of one-on-one attention.

Athleticism is paramount on the Raiders’ front. New defensive coordinator Paul Guenther is installing a single-gap scheme he oversaw for several years with the Cincinnati Bengals. It is predicated on penetration, aggressively attacking the backfield off the line of scrimmage.

The Raiders need athletes to execute.

Shortly after free agency began in March, the team hosted interior rusher Clinton McDonald for a visit. He signed, though, with the Denver Broncos. Oakland also arranged to have nose tackle Ndamukong Suh at the facility, but he canceled and later signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

Perhaps the first round is when the Raiders find their man. NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock, however, is not convinced.

“If you want to get a sub-rusher, it doesn’t have to be in the first round,” Mayock said in a recent conference call. “They’ve got (picks) 41 and 75 (overall). You can drop down a little bit. I think Justin Jones from North Carolina State at 75 or even in the fourth round (could be) a difference maker. A guy like Nate Shepherd, Fort Hays State, in the third round.

“It’s not a great interior defensive-line class, but there are some different guys throughout it. P.J. Hall, people call him a nose tackle. You can get him in the fourth round. He ran 4.75 at 310 pounds from Sam Houston State. I think there’s going to be some better value for them at 10. And I love Vita Vea. I’m just not sure what he gives you as a rusher in your sub-package, which you’re in 60 to 70 percent of the time.”

Top DTs in the draft:

■ Vita Vea, Washington, 6 feet, 4 inches, 347 pounds: His athleticism may have stolen show at combine before hamstring strain during 40-yard dash. Teams must base evaluation on film. Can clog lanes vs. run, be factor vs. pass.

■ Da’Ron Payne, Alabama, 6-2, 311: Dominated against Georgia in National Championship Game. Powerful run stopper. Still raw as pass rusher but has physical tools to develop.

■ Taven Bryan, Florida, 6-4, 291: Still gaining feel for game. High potential as interior rusher. Not consistent versus the run. Might require patience.

■ Maurice Hurst, Michigan, 6-2, 282: May be drafted late. Heart condition was flagged at combine, forcing early departure. Pass-rush ability an ideal fit for Raiders’ scheme if medical checks out.

■ Harrison Phillips, Stanford, 6-4, 307: Great energy and power. Totaled team-high 103 tackles (17 for loss) with 7½ sacks, two forced fumbles in 2017. Totaled 42 reps on 225-pound bench press at combine.

