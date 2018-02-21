Raiders host Vontae Davis as search for veteran CB begins

The Raiders are in the market for a veteran cornerback for the second time in three years as they hosted Vontae Davis on a free agent visit Wednesday.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis (21) defends Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) as he can't make a catch during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph catches a pass as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis (21) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) is unable to catch a pass as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis (21) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Minneapolis. The Colts' cornerback Darius Butler was charged with an unnecessary roughness penalty on the play. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) is pushed out of bounds by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis (21) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker (82) is tripped up by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis (21) in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee (11) looses the ball out-of-bounds after a catch in front of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis (21) during the first half NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Michael Johnson, bottom, catches a touchdown pass against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis (21) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis (21) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

OAKLAND, Calif. — In 2016, the Raiders made two significant investments at veteran cornerback, signing free agent Sean Smith to a $38 million contract in March and David Amerson to a four-year, $33.9 million extension in July.

Neither panned out as hoped.

Now, they are prepared to invest in a veteran again.

The Raiders reportedly hosted cornerback Vontae Davis on a free agent visit Wednesday. Davis visited the San Francisco 49ers a day earlier, so his stop completes a Bay Area swing. The 29-year-old also has visited the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills since being medically cleared this month from surgery he underwent for a core injury last year.

Oakland released Amerson on Feb. 5. He signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 16.

Smith is expected to be released as well, given he’s due an $8.25 million salary in 2018 and faces felony assault and battery charges for an alleged July 4 incident involving his sister’s then-boyfriend in Pasadena, California. Compounding the uncertainty at the position, TJ Carrie was the club’s top corner in 2017. He will become an unrestricted free agent if not re-signed by March 14.

The Raiders believe they possess one key piece at cornerback, carrying lofty expectations for Gareon Conley. The former first-round pick missed all but two games in 2017 as a rookie. After shin surgery in November, he is expected to be a full participant in team workouts this spring.

Davis could be another such piece. He entered the NFL in 2009 as a Miami Dolphins first-round pick. After three seasons, he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts. The two-time Pro Bowler has started 112 of 120 career games with 408 tackles, 22 interceptions and 106 passes defended in nine NFL seasons.

He turns 30 on May 27. NFL Network first reported Davis’ visit.

Davis is permitted to sign before the March 14 start of free agency because the Colts released him in November.

