Raiders’ Jack Del Rio expects Amari Cooper to return this year

The Raiders announced Friday that Amari Cooper will miss Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys because of an ankle injury.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) is looked at by trainers after being injured on a play during the first half of a NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif.

Cooper missed practice all week, but coach Jack Del Rio said the wide receiver has seen progress from the injury. Del Rio thinks Cooper will be back on the field soon.

“I think he’s better than he was, but he’s going to be out this week,” Del Rio said on Friday. “I think we have a chance to get him back.”

Cooper initially suffered the injury in Week 13 after a hard hit by Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart. He left the game with a concussion and an ankle injury.

Cooper came back two weeks later against the Kansas City Chiefs, but aggravated the ankle in the second quarter.

The Raiders have three games left in the regular season. They must-win games in order for the Raiders to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Despite Cooper being out this Sunday, Del Rio hopes to have him back for the final stretch of the season. Until he returns, the Raiders offense looks to “let it rip” without him for at least one week.

“We’d rather not focusing on what we’re not getting and focus on what we can do with the guys we have,” Del Rio said. “That’s how we’ve approached it. He’s not practiced all week and we’re ready to move on.”

Notables

— Wide receiver Amari Cooper (ankle), safety Obi Melifonwu (hip), defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. (ankle), and tight end Clive Walford (concussion/neck) were officially ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. All four players did not participate in practice this week.

— Cornerback David Amerson (foot) is doubtful. Amerson missed the final two days of practice this week after being a limited participant Wednesday.

— Defensive lineman Denico Autry (hand/ankle), offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (concussion) and defensive back Keith McGill (knee) are listed as questionable. Feliciano remains in concussion protocol, a team spokesman said Friday.

