Raiders’ Jack Del Rio still disagrees with Michael Crabtree’s suspension

Despite Michael Crabtree’s suspension being reduced from two games to one game, Raiders coach Jack Del Rio is still unhappy about the decision.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree, center, fights with Denver Broncos nose tackle Domata Peko, left, and cornerback Aqib Talib during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Crabtree and Talib were ejected. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) fights Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) yells after fighting Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Both players were ejected. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — A reduced suspension isn’t enough.

Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree exchanged punches with Denver Broncos cornerback Aquib Talib on Sunday in Oakland’s 21-14 home victory. The NFL ruled that the fight warranted a two-game suspension for both players.

On Tuesday, both had the suspension reduced to one game.

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio disagreed with the two-game suspension, and his sentiments did not change with the reduction.

“No, the league has to do what it has to do,” Del Rio said Wednesday. “I’ll do my job. My job is to coach the guys. I don’t have to like everything they do, and often I don’t. This would be an example of that.”

Crabtree’s suspension came as a surprise to Del Rio, who, at Monday’s news conference, said Crabtree didn’t deserve to miss any games.

“That’s for the league to decide,” Del Rio said Monday. “I would hope not. Based on what I saw, I wouldn’t think there would be that type of reaction.”

Crabtree will miss Sunday’s home game against the New York Giants.

Carr praises Eli Manning

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was to face Eli Manning for the first time in his career Sunday, but that changed when the Giants announced that Manning wouldn’t start against Oakland. Geno Smith will get the start.

Carr praised Manning on Wednesday.

“I know this about Eli, he’s a great person,” Carr said. “I was able to learn from him a couple years ago at the Pro Bowl. We were on the same team. I was very fortunate and blessed to be on that same team as him. Just learn from him, ask questions, all those things.”

Notables

— Cornerback David Amerson (foot) returned to practice in limited action Wednesday. It was Amerson’s first practice with the team since Nov. 1.

— Wide receiver Amari Cooper (concussion/ankle), linebacker Cory James (knee), linebacker Bruce Irvin (noninjury-related) and defensive end Khalil Mack (noninjury-related) did not practice.

— Guard Gabe Jackson (ankle) and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (hip) were limited participants.

— New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo praised Smith during Wednesday’s conference call. “Geno loves football,” McAdoo said. “He’ll bring a lot of energy and enthusiasm to the game for us and some creativity as well. His game is different from Eli’s game. We’re excited to go out and watch him play.”

— The Raiders signed wide receiver Tevaun Smith to the practice squad. The move comes after the Raiders promoted wide receiver Isaac Whitney to the active roster.

Contact reporter Chris Booker at cbooker@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bookerc94 on Twitter.