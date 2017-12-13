Raiders LB Cory James placed on IR, will undergo surgery

Cory James gave the Raiders all he had in 2017. Now, they will give him a chance to get right.

The inside linebacker was placed Wednesday on injured reserve and will undergo arthoscopic surgery to his right knee next week, sources said. James had the same knee’s meniscus trimmed during an arthoscopic procedure in late August. This next surgery is designed to clean up loose fragments that contributed to his limitation for the bulk of the season.

Defensive lineman Darius Latham was promoted from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

James was listed questionable on the team’s injury report for a seven-week stretch that began in mid-October. That streak ended when he was declared doubtful last Friday for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was then inactive for a second consecutive game.

Coach Jack Del Rio recently lauded the 2016 sixth-round pick for his toughness. James played 10 games while recording 56 tackles, sixth-most on the team, despite lingering swelling and discomfort.

“He’s battled through it,” Del Rio said last week. “He’s been hobbled a little bit with injuries. I think he’s been ‘questionable’ most of the year on the injury report. So it’s been something he’s been battling throughout the year. We’re trying to do what we can to get him as healthy as possible, but at the same time, he’s trying to be there for his teammates.”

Through Week 15, James became the team’s fourth player to be placed on season-ending injured reserve. Kicker Sebastian Janikowski (back), guard-tackle Denver Kirkland (foot) and cornerback Gareon Conley (shin) are the others. Only the Atlanta Falcons have fewer players on IR with three.

Conley was the most recent addition on Nov. 13, exactly one month earlier.

Raiders safety Obi Melifonwu (knee) and cornerback Antonio Hamilton (knee) were placed on IR this season but later were designated to return. Melifonwu, a rookie second-round pick, was activated at the earliest possible point, playing in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins. Hamilton could have been activated before the Chiefs game but wasn’t. It’s unclear if he will face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

One source commended the Raiders for their treament of James, citing the club’s mindfulness of his situation. The team clearly worked to manage the injury. Entering Wednesday, the club held 51 regular-season practices for which it submitted an injury report afterward. James was a partial or non-participant in 28 of them. That includes 24 straight practices prior to Wednesday’s transaction.

James played 10 snaps on special teams in 2017 compared to 228 as a rookie.

Notable

— Defensive end Joby Saint Fleur replaced Latham on the practice squad. He arrived in Oakland on Tuesday evening following a workout with the Carolina Panthers. The Raiders on Wednesday morning were the seventh team for which he’s worked out, he said, since the Miami Dolphins waived him before the season. They were first to sign him. Saint Fleur, a Haiti native, is listed at 6 feet, 4 inches and 253 pounds. He attended Northwestern Oklahoma State.

— Left guard Kelechi Oseemle, wide receiver Amari Cooper (ankle) center-guard Jon Feliciano (concussion), tight end Clive Walford (concussion), defensive end Mario Edwards, Jr. (ankle), defensive end Khalil Mack (rest) and outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (rest) did not practice Wednesday. The team will submit a full injury report, which will include the reason for Osemele’s absence, later this afternoon.

