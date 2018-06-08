Raiders, Lions to merge for practice this summer

Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford (9) throws a pass to Eric Ebron (85) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — For months, Raiders coach Jon Gruden hoped to hold joint training-camp practices with another team this summer. That plan was finalized Friday, the club announcing it will collaborate with the Detroit Lions on Aug. 7 and 8 for practices before the teams’ exhibition opener.

These practices will be based in Napa, California, where the Raiders have held camp since 1996. The game is scheduled for Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum.

On March 26, Gruden expressed interest in joint practices. Such sessions allow teams to break up camp, which inevitably can grow monotonous, with new and increased competition. It’s also a chance for starting quarterbacks to see action without the risk of contact that would exist in an exhibition environment.

Derek Carr won’t be busy on Aug. 10. Reserve quarterbacks E.J. Manuel, Connor Cook and Christian Hackenberg will see the bulk, if not entirety, of the offense’s reps.

Gruden and Lions coach Matt Patricia were both hired in January.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.