Raiders’ London game vs. Seahawks moves to Wembley Stadium

The Raiders’ Oct. 14 game in London against the Seahawks at the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium was moved to nearby Wembley Stadium due to construction delays, the Premier League soccer club announced Monday.

The Raiders won’t get to play in Harry Kane’s new digs this season.

Recent testing at White Hart Lane stadium also revealed safety issues. Tottenham Hotspur officials were hopeful the stadium would open next month.

Wembley Stadium will now host all three of the NFL’s games in London this season. The Titans play the Chargers on Oct. 21 and the Eagles face the Jaguars on Oct. 28.

“We know this will be disappointing for all our season tickets holders, premium members and our fans worldwide,” Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement. “We appreciate the support our partner the NFL has shown since the extent of this issue became evident today. At the start of the project we asked for your support during what we knew would be a complex and challenging build and now we ask for your continued patience and forbearance.”

The construction delays also altered the Hotspur’s Premier League schedule, with two matches moving to Wembley Stadium. Kane and the Spurs currently don’t have a home venue for their Oct. 28 match against Manchester City.

“Everyone has been so excited about the prospect of playing in the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and I know all at the Club are very disappointed, but determined to clear this final hurdle,” NFL executive vice president of international Mark Waller said in a statement.

“We totally understand the issue. We shall continue to work with them towards making our future games at Spurs a huge success. The new stadium will be an amazing venue for the NFL and we are very excited about our long-term partnership with Tottenham Hotspur.”

