The Raiders are preparing for their next matchup against the Miami Dolphins, and Marshawn Lynch will be back with the team following a one-game suspension for making contact with an official.

Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken and Bryan Salmond go over Marshawn Lynch being reinstated after his one game suspension due to unsportsmanlike conduct and the injury report.

Coach Jack Del Rio told media that the Raiders need to “get their mojo back” after their recent losses.

Right guard Gabe Jackson and defensive back Karl Joseph, both coming off injuries, could play important parts if they are healthy.