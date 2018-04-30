Raiders LT Donald Penn under investigation in domestic dispute

Raiders left tackle Donald Penn was allegedly involved Sunday in a domestic dispute to which Los Angeles police officers responded, but no arrest was made and no charges are considered imminent this time, a detective said Monday morning.

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Donald Penn (72) with a referee during in the first half of their game against the New York Jets in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

OAKLAND, Calif. — Raiders left tackle Donald Penn was allegedly involved Sunday in a domestic dispute to which Los Angeles police officers responded, but no arrest was made and no charges are considered imminent at this time, a detective said Monday morning.

Police responded to Penn’s residence around 9 p.m., Los Angeles police media relations detective Meghan Aguilar said. Penn was not present when officers arrived.

Aguilar could not confirm the identity of the alleged victim. But according to TMZ, a statement from Penn’s wife Dominique was collected on scene. She reportedly told officers that Penn grabbed her wrist and poured a drink on her head after an initial slap on her butt.

On Monday, Denise White, who represents Donald for EAG Sports Management, released a joint statement on Donald and Dominique Penn’s behalf.

“There was a verbal disagreement,” White said via text message. “There was NO physical altercation. The two are in the middle of a divorce, and it is a hard time for both parties.”

Penn, 35, is a three-time Pro Bowler who has spent the past four seasons with the Raiders.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.