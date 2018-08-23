Raiders

Raiders mailbag: Jon Gruden’s potential feud with Tom Cruise

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2018 - 10:29 am
 
Updated August 23, 2018 - 3:24 pm

Want to be a part of the RJ Raiders mailbag? Send NFL writer Gilbert Manzano your Raiders questions and hot takes. Tweet him @GManzano24 or email gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Thank you to everyone who participated this week. Here’s the latest mailbag:

Let’s attempt to play out the scenario when movie star Tom Cruise first finds out about the random shots Raiders coach Jon Gruden took at him this week to defend his 10-year, $100 million contract.

It’s Monday morning and Cruise opens his laptop with a cup of coffee. He Googles himself to see the box office numbers for his latest Mission Impossible film titled “Mission: Impossible — Fallout.” Nice touch with the em dash.

Cruise, 56, pats himself on the back for another action movie that grossed more than $200 million worldwide. But then another story catches his attention. No, it’s not the one about Scientology.

He clicks on the TMZ story that reads, “Gruden insults Cruise for no apparent reason.”

After spitting his coffee, Cruise shouts: What did I ever do to that guy?

OK, maybe it didn’t go down like that, but Cruise has to be wondering why?

Here’s what Gruden told Peter King recently about his critics calling him overpaid:

“Well, I never thought Tom Cruise, never thought his movies were any good, but he’s making plenty of money. There’s a lot of things that I don’t understand. No disrespect to Tom Cruise. I’m sure he’s a great actor. But you know what? You just go about your life as hard as you can. You try to find something you love and you do the best you can at it. I never got into coaching for the money.”

Shots fired! Seriously, why, Chucky?

Remember when Gruden canceled the final training camp practice last week? He probably spent the day watching the new Mission Impossible film, and he did not leave the movie theater a happy camper.

We might never know why Gruden unleashed digs at the “Risky Business” star. But that won’t help Gruden shake the overpaid labels. He has to win games for the silver and black.

“The Raiders are not a good team and Gruden is overpaid,” Charles Adler said in an email. “If the Raiders think he is worth $10 million a year, then (Patriots’ Bill) Belichick, who I dislike, is worth $30 million.”

It’s way too early to judge Gruden’s historic coaching contract, but so far the players approve of him and his first draft class is off to a hot start during preseason. Only time will tell.

Let’s just hope Cruise is on the Los Angeles Rams’ sideline for the season opener against the Raiders on Sept. 10. Please don’t let this feud end.

How many running backs make the final 53 roster? — JChuck Mullaney (Facebook)

If a general manager is in need of a running back, he should camp in front of the Raiders’ headquarters. A reliable running back might be coming out soon with a box full of personal items.

The Raiders have a logjam with five talented running backs. It’s highly possible only four make the cut.

Marshawn Lynch is safe, of course. The competition is between Doug Martin, Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington and Chris Warren III.

This decision was probably made easier after Washington recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery. He won’t play in Friday’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers and it’s unknown when he’ll return.

Washington has shown flashes of being a versatile back, but Gruden wants grinders and he gets that with the physical undrafted rookie Warren.

For some weird reason, Martin’s name never comes up when discussing cuts. He’s like the team’s secret weapon no one is allowed to mention.

Expect Lynch, Martin, Richard and Warren to be on the Raiders’ running back depth chart past the Sept. 1 cuts. Washington will be stopped by a general manager waiting in Alameda.

How many interceptions will Derek Carr throw this year? — Mike Padovani (Facebook)

Here are Carr’s interception numbers in his first four NFL seasons starting with his rookie year: 12, 13, 6, 13.

The year Carr only threw six interceptions was when he was an MVP candidate in 2016 and led the Raiders to the playoffs.

I’ll guess Carr throws 10 interceptions with most coming early in the season. He’s learning a new offense and will get a lot of responsibility at the line of scrimmage.

Ten picks might be low enough to keep Gruden happy.

There are other teams out there that are in worse shape — Steve Ahern (Email)

He’s gotta be talking about the secondary, right? It can’t get worse than last year’s unit that only managed five interceptions all year and none during the first 10 weeks.

There’s a lot of optimism for improvement, especially at cornerback with Gareon Conley and free-agent acquisition Rashaan Melvin.

I find it strange how confident the Raiders are with Conley producing at a high level this season after only appearing in two games his rookie year and was injured again during training camp.

The Raiders did the right move by adding insurance with signing Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie on Wednesday. He can help if Conley or Melvin struggles, or move him to safety, which has a lot of question marks.

We’ll see how much this secondary has improved when they face Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for a half on Friday.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Raiders Videos
Vegas Nation: Lynch Gets His Own Skittles Bag
Bryan Salmond is in studio talking abour Marshawn Lynch's new Skittles commercial and waiving Obi Melifonwu.
Vegas Nation: Raiders have decisions to make at RB
Bryan Salmond is in studio and Michael Gehlken reports from Alameda on Chris Warren, Deandre Washington, Obi Melifonwu, Eddie Vanderdoes, and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Mailbag Week 2
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal reporter Gilbert Manzano go over Raider Nation's hottest takes on the 2018 season for the Raiders.
Vegas Nation: Day 2 Back in Alameda
Bryan Salmond is in studio and Michael Gehlken reports from Alameda on day two of being back home in Alameda.
Raiders React to New Tackling Rule
Oakland Raiders linebacker Derrick Johnson, cornerback Marcus Gilchrist and defensive coordinator Paul Guenther talk about the NFL's new "lowering the head" tackling rule.
Vegas Nation: Gilchrist, Roberts Return to Practice
Raiders beat reporter Michael Gehlken addresses the team's first practice in Alameda since their training camp in Napa.
Raiders Return From Napa, Nelson Eyes Packers Reunion
Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr talks about returning home after training camp in Napa. Carr also talks about wide receiver Jordy Nelson as Nelson looks forward to reunion with his former team, the Green Bay Packers, on Friday.
Vegas Nation Mailbag
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal sports writer Gilbert Manzano go over the hot takes from Raiders fans.
Vegas Nation: Bryant and Roberts return to practice
Raiders beat writer Micheal Gehlken goes over how Martavis Bryant and Seth Roberts return to practice and how Jon Gruden is training quarterback Connor Cook.
Gruden Looks Towards End of Training Camp, LA Rams Game
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks about the team's final full day of training camp as well as the team's upcoming preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Vegas Nation: Donald Penn Returns
Bryan Salmond is in studio and Michael Gehlken reports on Donald Penn's return to practice from Napa, CA on August 14, 2018.
Donald Penn Returns to Practice
Oakland Raiders tackle Donald Penn returns to practice for the first time in nearly eight months after an Lisfranc fracture in Dec. The veteran tackle speaks to the media what it's like being back and potentially moving to right tackle.
Vegas Nation: Conley Returns, Bryant Absent
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the Gareon Conley returning to practice.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Stadium And Practice Facility Update
Vegas Nation Stadium Host Bill Bradley, Rick Velotta and Eli Segall go over the progress on the Raiders stadium and practice facility in Las Vegas.
Vegas Nation: Preseason Preview
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over what to expect from the Raiders first preseason game.
Vegas Nation: Day 2 of Joint Practice
Michael Gehlken and Gilbert Manzano report from Napa, CA on the second day of joint practice between the Oakland Raiders and the Detroit Lions.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Oakland Raiders
Todd Dewey, Johnny Avello and Kelly Stewart go over the odds for the Oakland Raiders upcoming season.
Gruden Wraps Up Final Joint Practice with Lions
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks to the media about practicing with the Detroit Lions, how Martavis Bryant is doing in camp, and an update on Donald Penn.
Vegas Nation: Training Camp Joint Practice
Michael Gehlken and Gilbert Manzano cover day one of the two day joint session between the Oakland Raiders and Detroit Lions.
Raiders Host First Joint Practice with Lions
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. talk about what it was like practicing with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday.
Vegas Nation: Raiders preparing for joint practice with Lions
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken provides an update on Obi Melifonwu performance in practice as well as the Raiders preparation for the joint practice with the Detroit Lions starting Tuesday.
Vegas Nation: Day 7 Of Training Camp
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the seventh day of Raiders training camp.
Vegas Nation: Peyton Manning Visits Raiders
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over Raiders practice and Peyton Manning visiting the teams camp.
Raiders React to Fifth Day of Training Camp
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, safety Reggie Nelson and center Rodney Hudson respond to questions from the media on the team's fifth day of training camp.
Vegas Nation: Oakland Raiders training camp Day 3
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the team's third day of training camp, discuss what Gareon Conley's injury, review the team's first day in pads and what the Raiders will look to do at running back.
Former Raiders' linebacker Villapiano discuss Raiders' move
Former Raiders linebacker Phil Villapiano speaks with Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney about the team's impending move to Las Vegas.
Vegas Nation: Oakland Raiders training camp Day 2
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the team's second day of training camp, discuss Gareon Conley missing sessions and what it'll be like when the team starts practicing with pads on Sunday.
Raiders Look Forward to First Practice with Pads on Sunday
Greg Olson, Kelechi Osemele and Doug Martin react to team's first practice with pads on Sunday
Vegas Nation: Olson believes Carr, QBs have developed "thick skin" under Gruden
Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson explains how the Raiders quarterbacks have responded to Jon Gruden's tough coaching style.
Raiders BBQ
On Friday, July 20, Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden hosted — and paid for — a free barbecue for Raiders fans. Gruden teamed up with the Raiders and Ricky's Sports Theater and Grill in San Leandro, Calif. as a way to show thanks and gratitude for the support of the Raider Nation. Over 500 Raiders fans showed up to the event that had music, raffles, and appearances from Raiders alumni. This was the final event before the Raiders begin their training camp next week in Napa. Chris Booker Las Vegas Review-Journal
More in Raiders
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Raiders Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like