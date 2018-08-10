Raiders

Raiders mailbag: What happened to Sebastian Janikowski?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2018 - 5:00 pm
 
Updated August 9, 2018 - 6:07 pm

Jerry once asked George if he’s confident in getting the “I love you” return from his girlfriend.

“If you don’t get that return, that’s a pretty big matzo ball hanging out there,” Jerry said in the “Seinfeld” scene.

George never got that return.

Today, we’re faced with the possibility of leaving matzo balls hanging on a daily basis.

Ever ask a question on a group text only to be ignored?

It’s an embarrassing feeling. You consider making new friends because it’s been 10 minutes and no one has acknowledged your “Mimosas Sunday?” text that was sent at 2 p.m. on a Tuesday.

We’ve all been there. This new technology is rough on the social life confidence.

I put myself out there last week when I asked Raider Nation on Twitter to send me questions to kick off the Review-Journal’s first Raiders mailbag.

For nearly 24 hours, the silver and black faithful left me on read.

Then Bay Area native Carlo Ammatuna rescued me from my lonely island with a thoughtful email.

Ammatuna mentioned how he developed a strong fandom for the Raiders at the age of 8 when the team returned to Oakland in 1995 after leaving Los Angeles.

He plans on continuing to cheer for the Raiders when they move to Las Vegas in 2020.

“No other football team could win me over and no other sports team could capture my attention quite in the same way that Al Davis’ Raiders could,” Ammatuna’s email read. “I’d put up with the losing, with a few negative experiences at the Coliseum and with the ever present rumors of leaving Oakland.

“Even through the talks of moving to Santa Clara, Carson and San Antonio, none of that mattered (as long) as the Raiders moved to the best option that would better the team and secure the greatness they always strived for.”

Raiders fans in Northern California can relate to Ammatuna. They’ll eventually have to decide, if they haven’t already, if the Raiders will remain their favorite team when the moving trucks arrive.

There’s no right or wrong decision, but keep in mind, the Raiders won’t forget where they come from. The Raiders make their history a priority, and that’s evident in how well they treat their alumni players.

The location of the new home stadium will be nearly 600 miles away, but the team mantra and national aura should remain the same.

If you’re on the fence, wait until the Raiders play the Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum next week for a preseason game. The former home of the Raiders will probably be covered in black.

The Raiders left L.A. 24 years ago and still remain the city’s favorite NFL team, even with the Rams and Chargers recently moving into town.

It’s hard to give up on the Raiders.

New faces on special teams

The second email I received was a lot shorter and didn’t have a name, just a phone number with a 702 area code.

So we at least know he’s local, and he might have been stuck in a time machine.

“What is the latest information on Oakland kicker (Sebastian) Janikowski?” 702 local asked. “Still on the team? Traded? Retired? Other info?”

I hate to break the bad news, 702 local. Janikowski is now kicking for the Seahawks after the Raiders parted ways with the franchise’s all-time leading scorer in the spring.

Janikowski’s 18-year run with the Raiders was recently put into perspective.

Giorgio Tavecchio was the starting kicker for the Raiders in 2017. He’s no longer on the team after being cut last week.

Rookie Eddy Pineiro and veteran Mike Nugent are vying for the starting gig in 2018.

Special teams was once an area of stability for the Raiders when Janikowski and punter Shane Lechler were doing the kicking.

The Raiders drafted Janikowski in the first round and selected Lechler in the fifth round of the 2000 draft. The two were paired together for 13 seasons.

The Raiders potentially could have a rookie kicker-punter tandem again this season with Pineiro and punter Johnny Townsend.

“We kind of compare our game a lot to those guys, Janikowski and Lechler,” Townsend said Wednesday. “They’re two of the best to ever to do it, especially to wear the Raider brand. We try to model our game after them.”

Good or bad trade?

Miguel Zavala tweeted “Bad trade. What about (Seth) Roberts?”

He was referring to the draft day trade the Raiders executed in April to land wide receiver Martavis Bryant after giving up a third-round pick to the Steelers.

Bryant’s struggles to grasp Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s offense have been made public this training camp. He also hasn’t received many snaps with the first-team offense.

That could change after Bryant made dazzling plays with Connor Cook throwing him passes Wednesday in a joint practice against the Lions, whom the Raiders face Friday in the preseason opener.

Roberts doesn’t seem like the candidate to take Bryant’s snaps if he can’t leave Gruden’s doghouse before the regular season arrives.

The Raiders have been impressed with Ryan Switzer, who also joined the Raiders this spring on a draft day trade.

At first, it seemed Switzer was going to be solely a return specialist. He can now be the starting slot receiver.

It’s too soon to grade the Bryant trade, but the Raiders might have insurance with their other trade.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Raiders Videos
Vegas Nation: Preseason Preview
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over what to expect from the Raiders first preseason game.
Vegas Nation: Day 2 of Joint Practice
Michael Gehlken and Gilbert Manzano report from Napa, CA on the second day of joint practice between the Oakland Raiders and the Detroit Lions.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Oakland Raiders
Todd Dewey, Johnny Avello and Kelly Stewart go over the odds for the Oakland Raiders upcoming season.
Gruden Wraps Up Final Joint Practice with Lions
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks to the media about practicing with the Detroit Lions, how Martavis Bryant is doing in camp, and an update on Donald Penn.
Vegas Nation: Training Camp Joint Practice
Michael Gehlken and Gilbert Manzano cover day one of the two day joint session between the Oakland Raiders and Detroit Lions.
Raiders Host First Joint Practice with Lions
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. talk about what it was like practicing with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday.
Vegas Nation: Raiders preparing for joint practice with Lions
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken provides an update on Obi Melifonwu performance in practice as well as the Raiders preparation for the joint practice with the Detroit Lions starting Tuesday.
Vegas Nation: Day 7 Of Training Camp
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the seventh day of Raiders training camp.
Vegas Nation: Peyton Manning Visits Raiders
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over Raiders practice and Peyton Manning visiting the teams camp.
Raiders React to Fifth Day of Training Camp
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, safety Reggie Nelson and center Rodney Hudson respond to questions from the media on the team's fifth day of training camp.
Vegas Nation: Oakland Raiders training camp Day 3
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the team's third day of training camp, discuss what Gareon Conley's injury, review the team's first day in pads and what the Raiders will look to do at running back.
Former Raiders' linebacker Villapiano discuss Raiders' move
Former Raiders linebacker Phil Villapiano speaks with Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney about the team's impending move to Las Vegas.
Vegas Nation: Oakland Raiders training camp Day 2
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the team's second day of training camp, discuss Gareon Conley missing sessions and what it'll be like when the team starts practicing with pads on Sunday.
Raiders Look Forward to First Practice with Pads on Sunday
Greg Olson, Kelechi Osemele and Doug Martin react to team's first practice with pads on Sunday
Vegas Nation: Olson believes Carr, QBs have developed "thick skin" under Gruden
Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson explains how the Raiders quarterbacks have responded to Jon Gruden's tough coaching style.
Vegas Nation: Olson pleased with progress of rookie linemen Miller, Parker
Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson describes what he has seen out of rookie offensive linemen Kolton Miller and Brandon Parker so far.
Raiders React To First Day Of Training Camp
Jon Gruden, Derek Carr and Kolton Miller react to the first day of training camp.
Vegas Nation: Martin calls Raiders O-Line "the best" he's ran behind
Raiders running back Doug Martin speaks no how different it is running behind his new offensive line in Oakland
Vegas Nation: Raiders Training Camp Day 1
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond, Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the Raiders first day of training camp.
Vegas Nation: Miller on Penn, Jackson helping him out
Raiders rookie tackle Kolton Miller talks about the veterans he has leaned on during the offseason
Vegas Nation: Miller happy about weight gain
Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller talks about his weight gain prior to training camp.
Vegas Nation: Carr says Kolton Miller is "ready"
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr shares his thoughts on Kolton Miller—compliments the rookie's physical progression during offseason.
Vegas Nation: Carr "confident" in executing Gruden's offense
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr details what it's like learning Jon Gruden's offense.
Vegas Nation: Gruden believes "competition" makes for an exciting training camp
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden discusses his goals for training camp.
Vegas Nation: Jordy Nelson meets Gruden's expectations
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden indicates that Jordy Nelson continues to play like how he did in Green Bay prior to injury.
Vegas Nation: Gruden hopes Khalil Mack comes back to team soon
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden focuses on coaching current crop of players as he waits for the resolution of Khalil Mack's contract situation.
Vegas Nation: Gruden "pleased" with Kolton Miller's first day of training camp
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden praises first round pick Kolton Miller from an "athletic" and "mental" standpoint following team's first training camp.
Vegas Nation: Gruden reflects on the team's first day of training camp
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden shares his overall thoughts on being back at training camp for the first time in 10 years.
Vegas Nation: Raiders ready for training camp
Host Bryan Salmond is in studio talking via Skype with Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken about what to expect as the Raiders go into training camp.
Vegas Nation: Johnson puts "special" Bruce Irvin alongside ex-Chiefs teammates
Raiders linebacker Derrick Johnson describes what it's like working with Bruce Irvin.
Raiders BBQ
On Friday, July 20, Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden hosted — and paid for — a free barbecue for Raiders fans. Gruden teamed up with the Raiders and Ricky's Sports Theater and Grill in San Leandro, Calif. as a way to show thanks and gratitude for the support of the Raider Nation. Over 500 Raiders fans showed up to the event that had music, raffles, and appearances from Raiders alumni. This was the final event before the Raiders begin their training camp next week in Napa. Chris Booker Las Vegas Review-Journal
More in Raiders
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Raiders Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like