Raiders might add to surplus at running back in NFL Draft

April 18, 2018
 

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Raiders arguably have a surplus at running back.

They have Marshawn Lynch. They have Doug Martin. They have Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington, a couple versatile backs whose youth and receiving ability complement the veterans before them. And they fully intend to carry a fullback in Keith Smith.

Still, they might not be done.

Last month, coach Jon Gruden seemed secure about the Raiders’ collection of running backs when discussing the position at the Annual NFL Meeting in Orlando. Notably, he also was not satisfied. While the club likely won’t invest at the position in the first two days of the April 26-28 draft, one of the club’s eight selections between rounds four to seven could be allocated here.

Gruden hinted the Raiders might keep five running backs, including Smith, on the 53-man roster.

This would be one more than in 2017 when it was just Lynch, Richard, Washington and fullback Jamize Olawale.

“I don’t think they’re just running backs,” Gruden said. “I think Washington and Richard and Martin can be satellites. I think they can play slot. I think they can play outside. I think they can return kicks, cover kicks. So we’re not going to limit ourselves to how many backs we keep because of the versatility, I think, that they are capable of playing.

“And we might draft a back, too. There’s some backs in this draft that I love. We’ve got a long way to go to solve who makes it, who plays. Marshawn will be the lead back. We’ll see where Doug Martin is. We’ll have something to do for all our backs.”

At running back, the Raiders’ present is fairly clear. Their future is anything but.

Of the four aforementioned backs, only Washington is under contract beyond this season. Lynch, who will turn 32 on Sunday, signed a two-year deal in 2017. Martin signed a one-year deal last month. Richard joined the club via a three-year contract in 2016 as an undrafted rookie. He is eligible to be tendered as a restricted free agent next year.

Washington’s deal expires after the 2019 season.

However deep the Raiders may be today, it is likely their primary backfield option a year from now is not presently on their roster. Perhaps, general manager Reggie McKenzie could find that back on April 28. He is the same man, after all, who selected Latavius Murray during the 2013 sixth round.

Top RBs in 2018 draft

■ Saquon Barkley, Penn State: 6 feet; 233 pounds. An athletic freak. The complete package, able to contribute immediately in passing game. Early favorite for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

■ Derrius Guice, LSU: 5 feet, 10 inches; 212 pounds. Violent runner. Has a little Marshawn Lynch to his game. Stepped in for Leonard Fournette, and Tigers didn’t miss a beat.

■ Sony Michel, Georgia: 5 feet, 11 inches; 220 pounds. Two-year captain. Averaged 7.9 yards per carry with 156 attempts, 1,227 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2017. Shared backfield with Nick Chubb.

■ Ronald Jones II, Southern California: 5 feet, 11 inches; 210 pounds. Clocked a misleading 40-yard dash time of 4.65 seconds at combine. Had a hamstring strain. Speed not an issue. Home run hitter.

■ Rashaad Penny, San Diego State: 5 feet, 11 inches; 220 pounds. Led nation with 2,248 rushing yards while scoring 23 touchdowns in 289 carries. A threat at kick returner, too.

