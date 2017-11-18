ad-fullscreen
Raiders

Raiders move out of shadows with Las Vegas transition

By Michael Gehlken Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2017 - 12:07 pm
 

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Raiders have worn loose-fitting clothes over the subject of their Las Vegas relocation for months, careful not to flaunt their progress and further distress the Bay Area market in which they reside.

Top officials have seldom granted interviews. Certain plans were kept hush-hush.

This is what makes now so significant.

The Raiders’ plans are showing, their deliberately quiet work in Las Vegas stepping onto a more visible stage. The switch was signaled Monday at a groundbreaking ceremony at the Russell Road stadium site that provided not only symbolic images of team-themed shovels in Las Vegas dirt — Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, Raiders owner Mark Davis and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell dug together — but also important comments afterward.

Team president Marc Badain, who had previously declined an interview on the topic, was ready Monday evening to detail the Raiders’ growing presence in Las Vegas. The stadium is due by July 31, 2020.

“We have, between ourselves and a firm called Legends that’s working for us in sales, I believe up to 35 employees already here,” Badain said. “Some (team employees) have moved from the Bay Area here. Some we hired from Nevada, and they’re bringing more to work in the sales center in the next two to three years.

“We have boots on the ground. We have office space. We’ve got a sales center we’re building now. We’ve got retail stores, so we’re getting here.”

Signs around Las Vegas

Before this month, there was no video of the stadium construction site streaming live on the Raiders’ official website. There is now. On the site’s home page, a link to access those images appears prominently above a continued offer to purchase a $100 deposit for a personal seat license in Las Vegas.

Before this month, where the organization was targeting for its practice facility location was a secret — “probably the worst kept” one, Badain says. Discussions with Henderson are now confirmed to be ongoing for a 55-acre site near Henderson Executive Airport.

And before this month, the franchise had nine Raider Image official team stores. There is now a 10th — the first Nevada location opened Nov. 8 in Town Square Las Vegas. An 11th, based at the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson, is in development.

In April, the franchise unveiled at its stadium site a billboard that read “The Raiders are coming” in bold, capital white letters against a black backdrop. Here in November, more than any prior month, this declaration is coming to life in Southern Nevada. And this trend figures only to continue when construction sounds arrive at full volume.

“We’re just fortunate that, how everything played out, that we’re coming to Las Vegas and we’re coming here to Nevada,” Davis said Monday. “With the people that we’re working with here, you couldn’t find anything better. We’re very thankful how things worked out in that respect.”

Little change in Oakland

Meanwhile, life remains fairly status quo in the Bay Area.

At team headquarters in Alameda, California, any locker-room chatter among players regarding Las Vegas usually relates to the scheduled 2020 relocation being so distant or how nice its financial perks would be. California enforces the highest state income tax rate in the country at 13.3 percent. In Nevada, there is no state income tax. Players notice.

Of the 53 players on the roster, only five veterans and seven members of the rookie draft class are under contract through the 2020 season. Most who take the field Sunday against the New England Patriots in Mexico City almost certainly won’t be on the roster when the franchise moves. A stadium eventually springing out of desert dirt carries little reason for extensive group discussion.

Right guard Gabe Jackson should be affected. He signed a five-year, $56.8 extension in early July, keeping him under contract through the 2022 season.

Still, he said, he isn’t looking too far ahead and has yet to peruse the housing market in the Las Vegas area.

“Not yet,” Jackson said. “I haven’t even thought about it yet. Whenever they say we’re moving up there, around that time, I’ll start doing so.”

Off the field, the organization is playing in multiple arenas. The team provided black T-shirts to all its players in October following the Strip shooting. A heart-shaped logo is printed on the shirt’s front-left chest area. On the back, “#vegasstrong’’ appears in white letters. All players wore a helmet decal with the heart-shaped logo for an Oct. 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

On Oct. 10, Davis flew to Las Vegas to attend the Golden Knights’ home opener.

On Oct. 15, he flew 30 first responders from Las Vegas to Oakland for a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The police officers, firefighters and dispatchers met the likes of Davis, coach Jack Del Rio and quarterback Derek Carr on the field before the game. They watched the entire game from field-level seating at one of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum’s two baseball dugouts. Shortly following the shooting, Davis and the NFL combined to donate $150,000 to victims and other relief efforts.

Some of the team’s draft picks on April 29 were announced at the famous “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign.

Hiring underway

Today, multiple postings for Las Vegas-based positions appear on the Raiders’ job board.

One in the Community Relations and Public Affairs Department seeks Raiders ambassadors who can represent the franchise at “all events, fan festivals and youth football clinics” while demonstrating skills such as “exemplary customer service.” Another is for a youth football manager who can “organize and execute all youth football events, health and fitness programs, and provide administrative and staff support to the Community Relations department in Southern Nevada.”

As Badain referenced, the team has partnered with Legends Hospitality LLC, a high-powered firm whose website lists Yankee Stadium, the San Francisco 49ers and Manchester City FC among its clientele.

Legends is hiring a suite sales manager for the “Las Vegas Raiders.” Responsibilities include selling “multi-year suite agreements to C-Level executives and/or key decision makers of corporations, high net worth individuals via outbound sales calls, face-to-face appointments and presentations.”

“Through the whole process,” Davis said, “it’s been a balancing act, so to speak, of trying to enjoy the fact we’re going to be moving to Las Vegas but not disrespecting the fans in Oakland. They’re very, very dear to us, very important to us. And so that’s been the toughest thing. We’re still the Oakland Raiders right now. My goal is to try to bring us a championship while we’re still playing in Oakland in 2018 and, if things work out, 2019 as well.

“But this is really a (significant time) for the Raiders organization and Raider Nation as a whole. We’ve looked for a home for many, many, many, many years. Now we’ve got something that we’re all going to be proud of.”

As time progresses and the stadium is built, the Raiders’ relocation will move further into the forefront of all aspects tied to the organization.

Here in November, it’s begun.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
Raiders Videos
A Mexico City Uber driver on how his hometown was affected by the Nov. 19 earthquake
Miguel Angel Martinez Ayala, an Uber driver in Mexico City, discusses the daily suffering he sees when driving around the city from those affected most by the earthquake that struck his hometown on Nov. 19.
Can a NFL game provide relief for Mexico City's earthquake victims?
The Review-Journal's Ed Graney and Gilbert Manzano visited the school where 26 people died when a massive earthquake hit Mexico City and spoke with those who've lost their homes and are still trying to cope with the aftermath just days before the two month anniversary of the event.
Vegas Nation Red Zone: Raiders have tall task in the Patriots
Bryan Salmond and Gilbert Manzano break down the major components of the Raiders matchup with the New England Patriots in Mexico City.
Vegas Nation: Raiders preparing for game at high elevation
Bryan Salmond and Michael Gehlken discuss the Raiders upcoming road trip to Mexico City, including Donald Penn's status and how the Raiders are preparing for the high elevation in Mexico.
Vegas Nation: Carr Misses Groundbreaking Ceremony
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and reporter Michael Gehlken talk about how the Raiders are preparing to face off against the Patriots and Derek Carr missing the Groundbreaking ceremony for the new stadium in Las Vegas.
Raiders launch work on stadium in Las Vegas
The Raiders held a groundbreaking event at the planned Las Vegas stadium site at Interstate 15 and Russell Road. The event included a tribute to the 58 people who died in the Oct. 1 mass shooting. “For the Raiders to be successful and ultimately win, it takes teamwork,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Gov. Brian Sandoval were the top dignitaries on hand. “Only in Vegas can you turn a groundbreaking ceremony into a show,” Goodell said “Well … now it’s real, right?” Sandoval said. “This is one of the most transformative moments in the history of Las Vegas.”
How the Raiders plan to balance their fan base in Oakland and Las Vegas
At the Oakland Raiders groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas the team president and owner discussed how they will balance their fan base until they move and how they're planning to deal with any issues they could encounter with the stadium construction.
Raiders remember Las Vegas shooting victims at groundbreaking
During the Oakland Raiders groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas, Raiders owner Mark Davis spoke about how important it was to pay tribute to Las Vegas shooting victims at the event.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Stadium Groundbreaking
Gilbert Manzano, Rick Velotta and Ed Graney recap the ceremony for the Raiders Stadium groundbreaking. There’s still plenty of legal work to be done to make the team’s relocation to Las Vegas a reality, but Monday was all about owner Mark Davis’ desire to turn the Silver State into the Silver and Black State. The Raiders moved the chains of public perception Monday with a dazzling groundbreaking event attended by about 600 invited guests at the planned Las Vegas stadium site at Interstate 15 and Russell Road. The historic ceremonial event after sunset, which included a tribute to the 58 people who died in the 1 October mass shooting, was the team’s most visual display of committing to building a $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed football stadium and bringing the NFL to Southern Nevada.
Raiders Stadium Groundbreaking
There’s still plenty of legal work to be done to make the team’s relocation to Las Vegas a reality, but Monday was all about owner Mark Davis’ desire to turn the Silver State into the Silver and Black State. The Raiders moved the chains of public perception Monday with a dazzling groundbreaking event attended by about 600 invited guests at the planned Las Vegas stadium site at Interstate 15 and Russell Road. The historic ceremonial event after sunset, which included a tribute to the 58 people who died in the 1 October mass shooting, was the team’s most visual display of committing to building a $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed football stadium and bringing the NFL to Southern Nevada.
Raiders break ground on Las Vegas stadium site
The Raiders hosted a ground breaking ceremony at the Las Vegas stadium site near the Strip. Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Vegas Nation: Raiders Begin Four Day Break
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and reporter Michael Gehlken discuss the Raiders’ four-day break from practice as they head into their bye week.
Las Vegas seen as NFL draft site by 2019, Super Bowl in 2024-25
Las Vegas could host the National Football draft selection event as soon as 2019 and a Super Bowl by 2024 or 2025, the president of the Oakland Raiders told the Las Vegas Stadium Authority on Thursday. Marc Badain also told board members that he and Stadium Authority Chairman Steve Hill would be flying to Houston on Tuesday for the second round of bidding for the planned 65,000-seat domed football stadium to host one or more FIFA World Cup soccer matches in 2026. The NFL commonly approves Super Bowl games to cities that have built new stadiums for their NFL teams.
Vegas Nation: Raiders keeping things light
Bryan Salmond and Michael Gehlken discuss how the Raiders are handling their bye week, including what the players have planned to recharge for the rest of the season.
Dean Heller On Raiders Stadium
Sen. Dean Heller wants to ensure the new Raiders’ stadium in Las Vegas is able to issue tax-exempt bonds. The Tax Cut and Jobs Act unveiled last week in the House of Representatives includes a provision that prevents professional sports stadiums from issuing tax-exempt bonds. Without an exemption, that change would alter the financing of the Raiders stadium. Heller made his comments while appearing Wednesday on Nevada Politics Today.
Vegas Nation: Raiders prepare for Patriots, Jack Del Rio plays bocce ball
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and reporter Michael Gehlken talk about the Raiders preparing for the Patriots and Jack Del Rio playing in a charity bocce ball tournament.
Vegas Nation: The Raiders defeat the Dolphins 27-24
¿Puedes decir postemporada? Los Raiders no están del todo de regreso, pero obtuvieron una muy necesaria victoria contra los Miami Dolphins el domingo por la noche. Derek Carr recuperó la ofensiva con una victoria de 27-24 sobre los Dolphins. Carr lanzó para 300 yardas y conectó un touchdown profundo con Johnny Holton.
Social Sound Off: Raiders beat Dolphins
Bryan Salmond and Kelly Stewart go over the best tweets from the Raiders win over the Miami Dolphins.
Vegas Nation: Raiders declare who will be inactive against Dolphins
Review-Journal reporter Michael Gehlken discusses Raiders' injuries and who will be inactive against the Dolphins on Sunday.
Vegas Nation Red Zone: Lynch Returns for Raiders matchup against the Dolphins
Bryan Salmond and Gilbert Manzano discuss the Raiders matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Vegas Nation: Marshawn Lynch Practices Before Game Against Dolphins
Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over Marshawn Lynch returning to practice and the Gabe Jackson suffering from an ankle injury.
Vegas Nation: Marshawn Lynch Reinstated From One Game Suspension
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken and Bryan Salmond go over Marshawn Lynch being reinstated after his one game suspension due to unsportsmanlike conduct and the injury report.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Lose To Bills
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and reporters Gilbert Manzano, Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken recap today's game against the Buffalo Bills. The Raiders are still struggling on offense and defense and Derek Carr threw two more interceptions.
Vegas Nation: The Raiders lose against Bills 34-14
Asi que la ofensiva explosiva de los Raiders fue una cosa de una semana. Los Raiders volvieron a sus viejos caminos el domingo, ya que perdieron en contra los Bills 34 a 14.
Social Sound Off: Raider Nation Reacts To Loss Against Bills
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and handicapper Kelly Stewart showcase the tweets from Raider Nation after the Raiders' 34-14 lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Bills fans unique style of tailgating
Buffalo Bills fans tailgate in unique style nearby New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York, ahead of the team's game against the Oakland Raiders.
Review-Journal reporters participate in tailgating shenanigans in Orchard Park
The Review-Journal's Ed Graney and Adam Hill join in on some early tailgaiting festivities ahead of the Bills vs. Raiders in Orchard Park, New York.
Meet Pinto Ron - one of the Buffalo Bills' wild tailgaters
Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney ventured into the New Era Field's tailgating lots and found "Pinto Ron" - one of the Buffalo Bills' most renowned tailgaters.
Vegas Nation Red Zone: Raiders face Buffalo Bills Sunday
Bryan Salmond and Gilbert Manzano go over what to expect during the Raiders game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Vegas Nation: Amari Cooper back on track
Bryan Salmond and Michael Gehlken talk about Amari Cooper's reemergence as well as injuries in the secondary.
Vegas Nation: Marshawn Lynch Suspended One Game
Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over how the Raiders offense will be affected now that Marshawn Lynch is suspended for one game. The Raiders will play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and will try to continue the momentum from their win against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Snag Season-Saving Win Over Chiefs
Bryan Salmond, Gilbert Manzano, Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken discuss the hectic, chaotic and exciting Thursday night contest that ended with the Raiders taking down the Kansas City Chiefs, including Amari Cooper's breakout game, Marshawn Lynch's ejection and an immediate difference-maker on the defensive side of the ball.
Vegas Nation: Nacion Vegas: The Raiders lose 16-10 against the Broncos
Era una noche fea para los Raiders quien perdió el juego 16-10 en contra los Denver Broncos.
Nashville paints a picture for what Las Vegas could experience as a pro sports town
Floyd Reese, the general manager of the Tennessee Titans when they embarked on their move from Houston to Nashville, and the president of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp., Butch Spyridon, discuss how the city of Nashville transformed into a professional sports town.
Raiders fans in Nashville weigh in on the team's move
Ahead of the first Oakland Raiders game of the season in Nashville, Tenn., fans of the team from near and far gave their opinions on the Raiders' move to Las Vegas and whether or not they'd continue to support them.
Raiders reportedly negotiating to play in Oakland through 2020 season
The Raiders are reportedly negotiating to play in Oakland through the 2020 season. The Raiders currently have an agreement to play at the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum through 2018. SFGate reports that Raiders President Marc Badain has been discussing extending the team’s lease with the coliseum authority. That doesn’t worry Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak. He thinks they're just trying to be cautious. Contractors say they are confident they can finish a new Las Vegas stadium in 31 months. Sisolak says the project is still on target to be complete by 2020.
Construction comes to life at Raiders Stadium site in Las Vegas
Construction activity is coming to life at the Raiders Stadium site in Las Vegas. Heavy vehicles, cranes and water trucks were visible at the site at Russell Road and Dean Martin Drive, just west of Interstate 15. A formal groundbreaking for the $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium is expected in late November. Plans indicate the stadium will be 225 feet tall with 10 levels. It is also expected to gave a see-through video wall.
Raiders, Donald Penn finalize 2-year, $21M extension
The Raiders and Donald Penn have finalized a 2-year, $21 million contract extension. The veteran left tackle is now under contract through the 2019 season. All of the team’s five starting offensive linemen to begin the season are signed through at least the 2018 campaign. Penn, 34, skipped all of training camp amid dissatisfaction with a $5.8 million salary. The Raiders waited until after Sunday’s season opener versus the Tennessee Titans before making a concerted effort to negotiate.
Social Sound Off: Raiders Season Opener
The Review-Journal’s Bryan Salmond and handicapper Kelly Stewart bring you Vegas Nation social sound off post game show for the Raiders victory over the Titans. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ESPN's Pete Derzis talks about the future of the Las Vegas Bowl
ESPN television executive Pete Derzis talks about the Las Vegas Bowl during a kickoff luncheon at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 31, 2017. (Ron Kantowski/ Las Vegas Review Journal)
Vegas Nation social sound off: Raiders' preseason loss to Rams
The Review-Journal’s Bryan Salmond and handicapper Kelly Stewart bring you the first Vegas Nation social sound off post game show. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation: Derek Carr returns to lead Raiders offense
The Review-Journal Vegas Nation crew Michael Gehlken, Gilbert Manzano and Bryan Salmond recap the Raiders' preseason home opener to the Los Angeles Rams. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Raiders Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like