Raiders No. 34 on Forbes’ most valuable sports teams list

For years, Raiders owner Mark Davis pushed for a new stadium in Oakland. It never materialized, and he looked elsewhere for the team’s new home.
Davis got it in Las Vegas with a $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium scheduled to open for the 2020 season.
The Raiders’ new stadium and relocation to Las Vegas could be reasons that the team’s financial value went up from a year ago.
The Raiders ranked 34th on Forbes’ 50 most valuable sports teams of 2018 list. The Silver and Black have a value of $2.38 billion with a 13 percent year-to-year increase.
The NFL landed 29 of its 32 franchises on the list.
Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys topped the list at a value of $4.8 billion with a 14 percent increase from last year.
The Cleveland Browns rounded out the list at No. 50 with a $1.95 billion value and 5 percent increase. Only the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions missed the cut among NFL teams.
American football dominated the list, but the second NFL team came in five spots after the Cowboys. The New England Patriots ranked sixth at $3.7 billion with a 9 percent increase.
Soccer had spots two through four with Manchester United ($4.123 billion, 12 percent increase), Real Madrid ($4.09 billion, 14 percent) and Barcelona ($4.064 billion 12 percent).
Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees ($4 billion, 8 percent increase) ranked fifth, and the NBA’s New York Knicks ($3.6 billion, 9 percent) and Los Angeles Lakers ($3.3 billion, 10 percent) were seventh and eighth.
Forbes’ top 50
1. Dallas Cowboys, $4.8 billion, 14 percent increase (NFL)
2. Manchester United, $4.123 billion, 12 percent (Soccer)
3. Real Madrid, $4.09 billion, 14 percent (Soccer)
4. Barcelona, $4.064 billion, 12 percent (Soccer)
5. New York Yankees, $4 billion, 8 percent (MLB)
6. New England Patriots, $3.7 billion, 9 percent (NFL)
7. New York Knicks, $3.6 billion, 9 percent (NBA)
8. Los Angeles Lakers, $3.3 billion, 10 percent (NBA)
8. New York Giants, $3.3 billion, 6 percent (NFL)
10. Golden State Warriors, $3.1 billion, 19 percent (NBA)
10. Washington Redskins, $3.1 billion, 5 percent (NFL)
12. Bayern Munich, $3.063 billion, 13 percent (Soccer)
13. San Francisco 49ers, $3.05 billion, 2 percent (NFL)
14. Los Angeles Dodgers, $3 billion, 9 percent (MLB)
14. Los Angeles Rams, $3 billion, 3 percent (NFL)
16. Chicago Cubs, $2.9 billion, 8 percent (MLB)
17. San Francisco Giants, $2.85 billion, 8 percent (MLB)
17. Chicago Bears, $2.85 billion, 6 percent (NFL)
19. Boston Red Sox, $2.8 billion, 4 percent (MLB)
19. Houston Texans, $2.8 billion, 8 percent (NFL)
21. New York Jets, $2.75 billion, 0 percent (NFL)
22. Philadelphia Eagles, $2.65 billion, 6 percent (NFL)
23. Chicago Bulls, $2.6 billion, 4 percent (NBA)
23. Denver Broncos, $2.6 billion, 8 percent (NFL)
25. Miami Dolphins, $2.575 billion, 8 percent (NFL)
26. Green Bay Packers, $2.55 billion, 9 percent (NFL)
27. Boston Celtics, $2.5 billion, 14 percent (NBA)
27. Baltimore Ravens, $2.5 billion, 9 percent (NFL)
29. Atlanta Falcons, $2.475 billion, 16 percent (NFL)
30. Manchester City, $2.474 billion, 19 percent (Soccer)
31. Pittsburgh Steelers, $2.45 billion, 9 percent (NFL)
32. Seattle Seahawks, $2.425 billion, 9 percent (NFL)
33. Minnesota Vikings, $2.4 billion, 9 percent (NFL)
34. Oakland Raiders, $2.38 billion, 13 percent (NFL)
35. Indianapolis Colts, $2.375 billion, 9 percent (NFL)
36. Brooklyn Nets, $2.3 billion, 28 percent (NBA)
36. Carolina Panthers, $2.3 billion, 11 percent (NFL)
38. Los Angeles Chargers, $2.275 billion, 9 percent (NFL)
39. Arsenal, $2.238 billion, 16 percent (Soccer)
40. Houston Rockets, $2.2 billion, 33 percent (NBA)
41. Los Angeles Clippers, $2.15 billion, 7 percent (NBA)
41. Arizona Cardinals, $2.15 billion, 6 percent (NFL)
43. New York Mets, $2.1 billion, 5 percent (MLB)
43. Kansas City Chiefs, $2.1 billion, 12 percent (NFL)
45. Jacksonville Jaguars, $2.075 billion, 6 percent (NFL)
46. Chelsea, $2.062 billion, 12 percent (Soccer)
47. Tennessee Titans, $2.05 billion, 2 percent (NFL)
48. New Orleans Saints, $2 billion, 14 percent (NFL)
49. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $1.975 billion, 10 percent (NFL)
50. Cleveland Browns, $1.95 billion, 5 percent (NFL)