Raiders No. 34 on Forbes’ most valuable sports teams list

The Raiders ranked 34th on Forbes’ 50 most valuable sports teams of 2018 list. The Silver and Black have a value of $2.38 billion with a 13 percent year-to-year increase.

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis, left, talks with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cowboys in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis looks on before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Oakland Raiders' owner Mark Davis looks on during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 19-10. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Oakland Raiders football coach Jon Gruden, left, and Raiders owner Mark Davis at an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, March 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

For years, Raiders owner Mark Davis pushed for a new stadium in Oakland. It never materialized, and he looked elsewhere for the team’s new home.

Davis got it in Las Vegas with a $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium scheduled to open for the 2020 season.

The Raiders’ new stadium and relocation to Las Vegas could be reasons that the team’s financial value went up from a year ago.

The NFL landed 29 of its 32 franchises on the list.

Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys topped the list at a value of $4.8 billion with a 14 percent increase from last year.

The Cleveland Browns rounded out the list at No. 50 with a $1.95 billion value and 5 percent increase. Only the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions missed the cut among NFL teams.

American football dominated the list, but the second NFL team came in five spots after the Cowboys. The New England Patriots ranked sixth at $3.7 billion with a 9 percent increase.

Soccer had spots two through four with Manchester United ($4.123 billion, 12 percent increase), Real Madrid ($4.09 billion, 14 percent) and Barcelona ($4.064 billion 12 percent).

Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees ($4 billion, 8 percent increase) ranked fifth, and the NBA’s New York Knicks ($3.6 billion, 9 percent) and Los Angeles Lakers ($3.3 billion, 10 percent) were seventh and eighth.

