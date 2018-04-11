Raiders NT Justin Ellis has history with new strength coach

Monday was a day for introductions. Raiders nose tackle Justin Ellis didn’t need an important one.

Raiders nose tackle Justin Ellis trains at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex this offseason in Orlando, Florida. Credit: David Young/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal

Oakland Raiders defensive tackles Justin Ellis (78) and Darius Latham (75) run through obstacles during an NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Justin Ellis during an NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) is pressured by Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Justin Ellis (78) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon runs past Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Justin Ellis (78) during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Justin Ellis (78) against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Justin Ellis (78) reacts after blocking a field goal attempt during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Justin Ellis (78) blocks a field goal attempt during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Monday was a day for introductions.

The Raiders opened spring workouts with a new head coach. Beyond Jon Gruden, 22 others have joined the coaching staff since January. In the past five weeks, the team has signed 19 players who weren’t on the 2017 roster, several of whom project to be Week 1 starters in 2018.

Nose tackle Justin Ellis crossed paths with Tom Shaw this week.

No introduction necessary.

“We have a real good relationship,” Ellis said.

Most Raiders players recently met their new strength and conditioning coordinator for the first time. Ellis is an exception. He spent a portion of the past two offseasons in Florida training under a program Shaw built. The experience offers Ellis a sense of what he and teammates can expect in the weight room moving forward — and what Shaw can expect of him.

Tom Shaw Performance is based at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.

Ellis first joined the program in January 2017.

“We clicked from the beginning because he’s all about respect,” Ellis said. “He cares about every person. I’m a respectful person, so he took that well, and we connected well. … What I like about him most is he really cares. A lot of people, they don’t really care. That’s why I like going to his facility, his performance center — that he really cares about each and every one of his athletes. That makes me want to go out there and work with him because I know he’s going to try to get me better.”

The familiarity works both ways.

Bert Whigman and Brian Stamper, two trainers whom Shaw has mentored and entrusted to handle much of the day-to-day operations in Orlando, said that Ellis has developed a strong reputation for his work ethic and attitude. Neither quality fell off, they added, upon his signing of a three-year contract extension last month.

Ellis is a steady presence on the training grounds. Not a rah-rah personality, he occupied a quiet leadership role when working beside draft-eligible prospects. Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, a projected top-five selection on April 26, was among the prospects in camp this offseason.

Fittingly, the sports complex is based at the Walt Disney World Resort. Ellis’ athleticism and mobility at almost 350 pounds inspires the sort of wondrous reaction from onlookers that might rival a guest to Mickey Mouse.

“I’ve never seen an athlete that big and that athletic,” Whigman said. “His footwork is incredible. He looks like a linebacker when he does drops, even when he rushes. … I wouldn’t be surprised if he makes the Pro Bowl this year. … I think he’ll be able to lead (the Raiders) by example because he’s been in the (Shaw) program, and that familiarity is going to help him coach some of the other guys naturally.

“But I think just the way he approaches every day. He always says, ‘No one is going to outwork me.’ He shows up and lives that. … I can’t say enough about ‘Jelly.’ It’s a pleasure to work with him.”

Said Stamper: “He’s the kind of athlete you want in your group. He motivates other people. He’s humble. He’s a hard worker. And it’s just impressive when you see him move.”

Ellis initially was drawn to Shaw’s program because of Pete Jenkins’ involvement.

Jenkins, a defensive line specialist with more than 50 years of coaching experience, has coached Ellis each of the past five offseasons. They’ve focused on various aspects of Ellis’ game, including his pass-rush technique so that he can stay on the field on third-down situations.

He has seen progress.

“I have just unbelievable respect for Justin,” Jenkins said in a phone interview. “I’ve watched him grow as a player but also mature as a person. Really, I tell him all the time jokingly, ‘If I could pay your salary, I’d keep you around me all the time.’ Because he truly is a wonderful person. It’s been a real pleasure to have had the time with him that I’ve had. I’m enjoying every day of it.”

Ellis seemed grateful he didn’t need an introduction to Shaw.

Based on his work in Orlando, the feeling is surely mutual.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.