Raiders, NT Justin Ellis reach 3-year, $15M deal

OAKLAND, Calif. — Days before the start of free agency, the Raiders retained a key run stopper.
Nose tackle Justin Ellis has agreed to a three-year contract worth more than $15 million, including $6.25 million guaranteed, a source confirmed Friday. He becomes the latest member of the team’s 2014 draft class to receive a long-term extension, joining former second-round pick Derek Carr and third-round pick Gabe Jackson from last offseason.
Ellis was scheduled to become a free agent Wednesday.
Defensive end Khalil Mack, cornerback TJ Carrie and safety Keith McGill are the other members of that class still under their rookie deals. Mack is a strong candidate for an extension, but he can play the 2018 season on his fifth-year option if one is not reached. The contracts for Carrie and McGill expire Wednesday when the new league year begins at 1 p.m.
Nicknamed “Jelly,” Ellis joined the Raiders as a fourth-round pick from Louisiana Tech. The 334-pound lineman then appeared in 60 of 64 games while logging 41 starts. He started 14 games in 2017 with a career-high 48 tackles and half a sack.
NFL Network first reported his contract.
Elsewhere on the defensive line, tackle Denico Autry will hit free agency unless a deal is reached before Wednesday afternoon.
More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.
Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.