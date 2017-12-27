Raiders OT Marshall Newhouse tired of hearing about team’s potential

Raiders offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse is tired of hearing about the potential of this season, calling it the “vomit word,” after their latest setback against the Eagles on Monday night.

Dec 25, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) falls to the ground as Oakland Raiders free safety Reggie Nelson (27) defends in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Oakland Raiders' Derek Carr passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Expectations were high for the Raiders’ offense coming into this season.

Quarterback Derek Carr was expected to play at an elite level after the Raiders made him the highest-paid player in the NFL in June. Carr’s five-year, $125 million contract didn’t hamper the Raiders’ roster like Andrew Luck’s extension did in Indianapolis.

The Raiders were set with a strong offensive line that was taken care of financially. The team’s front office managed to sign running back Marshawn Lynch and tight end Jared Cook to go along with arguably the best wide receiver duo — at least on paper before training camp — in Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree.

There was so much — here comes that word again — potential. Or the “vomit word,” as Raiders offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse calls it.

Newhouse is tired of hearing about the potential the Raiders had during a 6-9 season that had its latest setback during a 19-10 loss against the Eagles on Monday night.

“It’s no lack of effort, no lack of passion and fire from guys, but it’s an all-around thing of execution when it comes down to it in the NFL, and we haven’t done enough of it all together at the same time,” Newhouse said postgame at his locker.

“When we do we’re really dangerous, but potential is just kind of that vomit word.”

The Raiders’ offensive players might have felt nauseous after watching film Tuesday and reliving the five second-half turnovers and countless opportunities to steal a game against the top team in the NFC.

Carr took the bulk of the blame on social media, and had many Twitter users wondering which Bay Area quarterback is better — Jimmy Garoppolo or Carr?

Garoppolo, the former Tom Brady backup at New England, has captured headlines with his sensational play since starting for the 49ers. But the NFL is all about what have you done for me lately, especially the ones being paid $25 million annually like Carr.

Carr was a top MVP candidate in 2016, when he orchestrated seven comeback drives for the Raiders during a 12-win season, before breaking his fibula in Week 16.

The fourth-year quarterback has taken several steps back this season, but he won’t blame it on the lost offseason because of surgery, or the back injury sustained versus the Broncos on Oct. 1. He wouldn’t dare blame it on his first-year offensive coordinator Todd Downing or the numerous dropped passes from his receivers.

Carr also got paid to be a leader. And he’s experienced worse as a Raider. “I’ve been 0-10,” he said, referring to his rookie season in 2014 when the Raiders lost their first 10 games.

“When things get tough, a lot of people point fingers, and I’ve tried my best every single time to sit up here and be a man and just take it,” Carr said.

“That’s who I am, that’s how I was raised, and I’ll always be that way. So when it gets hard, I fight. Nothing’s going to change. Hopefully the results change, but I’m going to keep fighting.”

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.