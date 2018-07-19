Raiders part ways with radio team Greg Papa, Tom Flores

The Greg Papa era as the voice of the Raiders has officially come to an end.

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis, center, watches practice with former linebacker Bill Romanowski, left, and radio broadcaster Greg Papa at NFL football minicamp in Alameda, Calif., Thursday, June 13, 2013. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Brent Musburger. (Vegas Stats and Information Network)

Raiders owner Mark Davis released a statement Thursday regarding Papa to make it clear he will not be returning this season to be the radio play-by-play announcer for the NFL team.

On Tuesday, the Review-Journal reported that famed sports broadcaster Brent Musburger agreed to a three-year deal to be the new radio voice for the Raiders. The statement did not mention Musburger’s hiring.

“The Raiders organization would like to thank Greg Papa for his two decades of service to the Silver and Black,” Davis’ statement read. “He wasn’t just given the job … He earned it with intense preparation. Greg was always ready for the call.

“Just as my generation remembers Bill King and “Holy Toledo,” Raider Nation will remember Greg Papa and ‘Touchdown Raiders.’ We wish Greg and his family the best in whatever the future brings.”

Papa called Raiders games since 1997 and was beloved by Raiders fans. He’s best known for his catchphrase “TOUCHDOWN, RRRRAID-ERS!”

Davis’ statement didn’t mention Papa’s longtime radio partner Tom Flores, who told the Fresno Bee on Wednesday he will not be returning as the color commentator.

The Raiders informed Flores of the change Wednesday. Flores and Papa worked together for at least 20 seasons.

Flores led the Raiders to two Super Bowl titles (XV and XVIII) when he coached the team from 1979-1987. Flores was an assistant coach when the Raiders won Super Bowl XI.

