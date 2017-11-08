Raiders players slam notion that Derek Carr was intentionally hit vs. Redskins

A theory without reputable legs in September that was dormant in October awoke Tuesday as Raiders players enjoyed an off day. Quarterback Derek Carr apparently felt compelled to chime in.

FREMONT, Calif. — A theory without reputable legs in September that was dormant in October awoke Tuesday as Raiders players enjoyed an off day during their bye week. One player refuted it on social media. Then another. And then another.

Finally, quarterback Derek Carr seemed to address it indirectly.

He cited a biblical passage on Twitter.

“Those who control their tongue will have a long life,” the excerpt Carr posted read. “Opening your mouth can ruin everything.”

In September, a nonsports Sacramento radio show claimed the Raiders’ offensive line intentionally allowed Carr to be hit during a loss to the Washington Redskins. The theory alleged this was because Carr didn’t join many teammates who sat or knelt during the pregame national anthem.

There was no indication this claim was plausible. Its return into the public sphere Tuesday prompted players’ response.

“It’s crazy how people will make up lies and tell a story so false and untrue 2 get them some attention,” left tackle Donald Penn wrote on Twitter. “I hope it was worth it all lies.”

“Lies this cheesy…” running back Jalen Richard wrote.

“The crazy thing is, ppl might actually blieve (sic) this BS,” running back DeAndre Washington wrote.

Beyond noting players’ reaction, there seems little benefit in hopping down a bunny hole that, given its lack of supportive evidence, carries the scent and appearance of a reckless conspiracy theory. Coaches evaluate game film from every play. If their evaluation produced belief that players purposefully allowed a teammate — and a $125 million quarterback at that — to become exposed to injury and thereby throw a game, said players would have neither a present nor future with the team or NFL.

The Raiders have the same offensive line today as they did in Washington.

Miko Grimes, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes, is partly known in NFL circles for her outspoken personality. She appeared on a music-oriented digital TV show Tuesday and matter-of-factly fueled the storyline by apparently relying upon as a source a man whose Twitter account features a crude gesture made in front of the Raiders’ headquarters in Alameda, California. This person identifies himself as a “former fan” following the club’s approved relocation in March to Las Vegas.

“Derek Carr is a Bible thumper to the fullest,” Miko Grimes said. “And so he was basically trying to force the players to read the Bible before the game, and do all this stuff and they were like, ‘No, that’s you.’ And so he was so upset about it, when the whole offensive line said they were going to kneel, he was like, ‘No, you’re not kneeling. This is America, you’re going to stand for the flag.’

“And they got in a fight in the locker room, so when they came out to play, they basically had a plan.”

In Grimes’ other comments, she confused the game in which Carr was injured. He suffered a transverse process fracture in his lower back the next week while scrambling against the Denver Broncos. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton wrote most extensively Tuesday about the subject.

“The part where she said DC is a Bible thumper is true,” Hamilton wrote in a note he posted on Twitter. “He is a great man of God who isn’t afraid to express and show his love for Christ. Everything else she said was a lie. That’s the most energy she gets out of me. The rest was a lie. Let’s put our energy into spreading peace and putting positive vibes in air. People, we got to do better. If you’re going to put information out, at least let it be 100% true.”

