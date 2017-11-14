Raiders president on to next project, bringing World Cup to Las Vegas

Raiders president Marc Badain played a paramount role in bringing the NFL franchise to Las Vegas. But Badain’s work is nowhere near done. He’s already on to his next project.

Raiders President Marc Badain during the Raiders stadium groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Oakland Raiders president Marc Badain answers questions from the media during a news conference at the team's groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Raiders Executive Vice President Dan Ventrelle, from left, Marc Badain, Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, and Chairman of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority Steve Hill, during the Raiders stadium groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Ceremonial shovels at the site of the future Raiders stadium during the groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Raiders president Marc Badain played a paramount role in bringing the NFL franchise to Las Vegas.

Badain was the one creating relationships with city and state officials and getting to know the potential laborers who will help build the new Raiders stadium in Las Vegas.

On Monday, he got to see his 22-month long project come to fruition when the Raiders hosted a memorable stadium groundbreaking event attended by about 600 invited guests on the Las Vegas stadium site at Interstate 15 and Russell Road.

But Badain’s work is nowhere near done. He’s already on to his next project.

“I’ve learned a lot about soccer in the last few months,” Badain said.

Badain will get on a plane with Las Vegas Stadium Authority Chairman Steve Hill on Tuesday to fly to Houston for the second qualifying meetings for the stadium to host one or more FIFA World Cup soccer matches in 2026 if North America wins the bid to host the quadrennial tournament.

“It’s essentially 24 hours of meetings,” Badain said. “They tell you everything you need to do in order to be one of the cities to get awarded. So it’s really a learning experience for us on this trip.

“We’re bringing some representatives from Las Vegas and some folks that are going to help us out and know the landscape better than we do, and obviously we’ll bring the expertise on the stadium side of things.”

Badain said the goal is to host a semifinal match or multiple games in the group stage. Las Vegas probably won’t be in contention to host the championship final since the stadium is scheduled to seat 65,000. Most final site stadiums can hold up to 90,000 people.

Las Vegas is one of 32 cities from the United States, Canada and Mexico in the running to host a World Cup match in nine years. Morocco is challenging the North America joint bid.

Rebels not forgotten

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois stopped to admire the backdrop behind the Las Vegas stadium site.

“I’m looking out at this beautiful setting and all I’m imagining is College GameDay right out there,” said Reed-Francois while pointing at the Las Vegas skyline.

On a day mostly everyone in attendance was thinking about the Silver and Black, Reed-Francois was visualizing UNLV’s future and how much a new stadium would benefit the university.

“This stadium is going to be transformational for us, not only for the Rebels that will get to play in it, but the ones that can look back with pride and say, ‘You know what, I helped lay the foundation for that stadium,’” Reed-Francois said.

“We’ve been telling (football) recruits that a new stadium is coming, now we have proof. The shovel is in the dirt.”

UNLV and the Raiders are still negotiating a stadium lease to share the state-of-the-art stadium.

“We’re just looking for a successful, mutually beneficial agreement,” said Reed-Francois, a former legal associate for the Raiders. “It’s a process and we have a good negotiating team.”

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.