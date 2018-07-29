Raiders put on show without cornerback Gareon Conley

Raiders fans saw a show Saturday. They hoped for Gareon Conley, too. The cornerback and 2017 first-round pick was not seen at Memorial Stadium. His surprise absence was a bit curious, but it’s too early to attach concern.

NAPA, Calif. — Almost 6,000 season-ticket holders packed into a stadium. Music blasted from its speakers, at times turning practice into an interactive dance party between players and their audience. A deep Derek Carr pass to Martavis Bryant prompted arguably the day’s loudest cheer.

Raiders fans saw a show Saturday morning.

They hoped for Gareon Conley, too.

The cornerback and 2017 first-round pick was not seen at Memorial Stadium. His surprise absence was a bit curious, although it’s too early to attach concern. Neither coach Jon Gruden nor any defensive coach was available to reporters after the session.

Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther is expected to meet with reporters after Sunday’s practice. Gruden is next scheduled to speak Monday.

Clarity should come soon.

Last year, Conley missed training camp and all but two regular-season games to a shin injury. He entered this weekend coming off a strong practice, one that saw him force a pass breakup over the middle in one drill while handling first-team reps in each practice period.

Daryl Worley worked in Conley’s place Saturday.

Conley largely was a full participant this spring. A groin injury sidelined him for a portion of June.

On guard

One of two vacant spots on the Raiders’ roster was filled Saturday.

Veteran guard Oday Aboushi signed with the club, adding depth and experience to an offensive line without Vadal Alexander. The guard-tackle did not report Thursday to training camp. A day later, Alexander and defensive end Khalil Mack were designated Reserve/Did Not Report.

Neither counts against the 90-man roster.

Aboushi should acclimate fairly quickly. He started eight games last season for the Seattle Seahawks under offensive line coach Tom Cable, now with the Raiders.

Notable

— The aforementioned Carr-Bryant connection was improvised. Carr rolled right and looked downfield during a team drill. With a hand wave, he motioned Bryant to break his route deep versus man coverage and then hurled a back-shoulder pass. Bryant caught it while falling to the ground just feet from the sideline.

— Inside linebacker Tahir Whitehead exited practice briefly with an apparent right ankle injury. He had the ailment wrapped and re-entered play.

— After practicing at a local high school stadium, the Raiders will return to Napa Valley Marriott on Sunday. Action starts at 9:15 a.m.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.