Raiders

Raiders QB Connor Cook responds well to Jon Gruden’s heat

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2018 - 8:07 pm
 
Updated August 15, 2018 - 8:17 pm

NAPA, Calif. — “Perfect play” is a basic football drill prevalent across all levels of the sport. As NFL coaches do, Jon Gruden assigned it to the Raiders in April when he and defensive coordinator Paul Guenther were installing their respective playbook.

Gruden raised the drill’s difficulty level on Wednesday.

Early in practice, the team’s offense and defense worked on separate fields. Gruden oversaw the offensive players, who executed their assignments for a given play against air. Meanwhile, Gruden shouted different situations to which they were required to respond presnap at the line of scrimmage.

Quarterback Connor Cook, in particular, shined when challenged.

Cook walked to the line of scrimmage as Gruden called one play. Gruden then dictated an all-out blitz was coming, inferring that Cook now needed to adjust. Indeed, Cook yelled an adjustment to his receivers. Gruden then asked Cook to make a different adjustment from the same play and blitz. And another adjustment. And another. And another.

Cook successfully changed the play each time.

This wouldn’t have been asked in April.

“I think he’s really done a fine job,” Gruden said of Cook, who is competing with E.J. Manuel for the No. 2 quarterback job. “We’re giving him a lot of information. When you see this blitz, there might be three things you can do. There might be four things you can do, honestly. It all depends on the down and distance, the situation, how much time is left, how much risk you want to take.

“There are a lot of things that you have to be thinking about. I think he’s grown tremendously. I give (quarterbacks coach) Brian Callahan and (offensive coordinator) Greg Olson a lot of credit. I know I probably have made (Cook) mad most of the time yelling at him, but that’s just what I do.”

Notable

— Defensive lineman Ahtyba Rubin suffered a season-ending biceps tear last week during a joint practice against the Detroit Lions, a person with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday. He was placed on injured reserve. The Raiders claimed former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Gabe Wright in a corresponding move.

— Cornerback Gareon Conley practiced for a third straight day and is expected to start Saturday’s exhibition at the Los Angeles Rams. This will be his first career preseason action. A shin injury sidelined Conley for all but two regular-season games in 2017. He missed Friday’s exhibition opener with a hip injury suffered on July 27. “My timeline was just how I felt,” Conley said of his recovery. “They said ‘four weeks,’ and I came back in two. So credit to the training staff and me putting in rehab work. … I’m ready.”

— Tackle Breno Giacomini, safety Marcus Gilchrist, tight end Jared Cook, safety Obi Melifonwu, kicker Eddy Pineiro, center/guard Jon Feliciano and cornerback Dexter McDonald were among the Raiders players who missed practice. Wide receiver Martavis Bryant, wide receiver Seth Roberts and guard Jordan Simmons returned to action.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Raiders Videos
Vegas Nation: Bryant and Roberts return to practice
Raiders beat writer Micheal Gehlken goes over how Martavis Bryant and Seth Roberts return to practice and how Jon Gruden is training quarterback Connor Cook.
Gruden Looks Towards End of Training Camp, LA Rams Game
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks about the team's final full day of training camp as well as the team's upcoming preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Vegas Nation: Donald Penn Returns
Bryan Salmond is in studio and Michael Gehlken reports on Donald Penn's return to practice from Napa, CA on August 14, 2018.
Donald Penn Returns to Practice
Oakland Raiders tackle Donald Penn returns to practice for the first time in nearly eight months after an Lisfranc fracture in Dec. The veteran tackle speaks to the media what it's like being back and potentially moving to right tackle.
Vegas Nation: Conley Returns, Bryant Absent
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the Gareon Conley returning to practice.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Stadium And Practice Facility Update
Vegas Nation Stadium Host Bill Bradley, Rick Velotta and Eli Segall go over the progress on the Raiders stadium and practice facility in Las Vegas.
Vegas Nation: Preseason Preview
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over what to expect from the Raiders first preseason game.
Vegas Nation: Day 2 of Joint Practice
Michael Gehlken and Gilbert Manzano report from Napa, CA on the second day of joint practice between the Oakland Raiders and the Detroit Lions.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Oakland Raiders
Todd Dewey, Johnny Avello and Kelly Stewart go over the odds for the Oakland Raiders upcoming season.
Gruden Wraps Up Final Joint Practice with Lions
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks to the media about practicing with the Detroit Lions, how Martavis Bryant is doing in camp, and an update on Donald Penn.
Vegas Nation: Training Camp Joint Practice
Michael Gehlken and Gilbert Manzano cover day one of the two day joint session between the Oakland Raiders and Detroit Lions.
Raiders Host First Joint Practice with Lions
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. talk about what it was like practicing with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday.
Vegas Nation: Raiders preparing for joint practice with Lions
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken provides an update on Obi Melifonwu performance in practice as well as the Raiders preparation for the joint practice with the Detroit Lions starting Tuesday.
Vegas Nation: Day 7 Of Training Camp
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the seventh day of Raiders training camp.
Vegas Nation: Peyton Manning Visits Raiders
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over Raiders practice and Peyton Manning visiting the teams camp.
Raiders React to Fifth Day of Training Camp
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, safety Reggie Nelson and center Rodney Hudson respond to questions from the media on the team's fifth day of training camp.
Vegas Nation: Oakland Raiders training camp Day 3
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the team's third day of training camp, discuss what Gareon Conley's injury, review the team's first day in pads and what the Raiders will look to do at running back.
Former Raiders' linebacker Villapiano discuss Raiders' move
Former Raiders linebacker Phil Villapiano speaks with Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney about the team's impending move to Las Vegas.
Vegas Nation: Oakland Raiders training camp Day 2
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the team's second day of training camp, discuss Gareon Conley missing sessions and what it'll be like when the team starts practicing with pads on Sunday.
Raiders Look Forward to First Practice with Pads on Sunday
Greg Olson, Kelechi Osemele and Doug Martin react to team's first practice with pads on Sunday
Vegas Nation: Olson believes Carr, QBs have developed "thick skin" under Gruden
Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson explains how the Raiders quarterbacks have responded to Jon Gruden's tough coaching style.
Vegas Nation: Olson pleased with progress of rookie linemen Miller, Parker
Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson describes what he has seen out of rookie offensive linemen Kolton Miller and Brandon Parker so far.
Raiders React To First Day Of Training Camp
Jon Gruden, Derek Carr and Kolton Miller react to the first day of training camp.
Vegas Nation: Martin calls Raiders O-Line "the best" he's ran behind
Raiders running back Doug Martin speaks no how different it is running behind his new offensive line in Oakland
Vegas Nation: Raiders Training Camp Day 1
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond, Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the Raiders first day of training camp.
Vegas Nation: Miller on Penn, Jackson helping him out
Raiders rookie tackle Kolton Miller talks about the veterans he has leaned on during the offseason
Vegas Nation: Miller happy about weight gain
Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller talks about his weight gain prior to training camp.
Vegas Nation: Carr says Kolton Miller is "ready"
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr shares his thoughts on Kolton Miller—compliments the rookie's physical progression during offseason.
Vegas Nation: Carr "confident" in executing Gruden's offense
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr details what it's like learning Jon Gruden's offense.
Vegas Nation: Gruden believes "competition" makes for an exciting training camp
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden discusses his goals for training camp.
Raiders BBQ
On Friday, July 20, Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden hosted — and paid for — a free barbecue for Raiders fans. Gruden teamed up with the Raiders and Ricky's Sports Theater and Grill in San Leandro, Calif. as a way to show thanks and gratitude for the support of the Raider Nation. Over 500 Raiders fans showed up to the event that had music, raffles, and appearances from Raiders alumni. This was the final event before the Raiders begin their training camp next week in Napa. Chris Booker Las Vegas Review-Journal
More in Raiders
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Raiders Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like