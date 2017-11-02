Raiders QB Derek Carr defends bypassing ‘Hail Mary’ throw

A “Hail Mary” pass is an inherently low percentage throw. Even so, Derek Carr felt the odds were too low Sunday at the end of the first half.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr looks to pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr looks to pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

SARASOTA, Fla. — A “Hail Mary” pass is an inherently low percentage throw.

Even so, Derek Carr thought the odds were too low Sunday at the end of the first half of a 34-14 loss at Buffalo.

Two seconds separated the Raiders from halftime against the Bills. Forty-seven yards stood between them and the end zone. Rather than chuck a deep shot, Carr instead threw a check-down pass underneath to running back Jalen Richard, who was tackled for a 15-yard gain to end the first half.

Coach Jack Del Rio offered his reflection on that play Monday. Carr did Wednesday.

“That was a called throw into the end zone, so would like to give that more time, let those guys get down there and take a shot at it,” Del Rio said. “That’s the whole idea. That’s what we practice. That’s what we prepared to do in that situation. It’s not a high percentage play, but you get your one in 10. We’ll take it. That was an opportunity there at the end of the half, after we had the misfortune with the fumble go back the other way and all that, to try and take a shot there. So, yes, that was called and needed to be executed much better.”

On Wednesday, Carr didn’t seem to regret the play.

“For me, I’m not even being funny; it’s simple math,” Carr said. “Cover 2 with three receivers where everyone is dropping deep. There’s four, five, six, seven guys for three. At the end of the day, you roll out. You can throw it up or take a better option underneath when we’ve seen guys be able to break tackles and things like that. Maybe keep it alive, those kinds of things.

“Obviously, we lost by more than one score, and again, this is another one of those things. We’re correcting everything. I take it all in, ‘Yes, sir, whatever you want.’ But at the same time, I’m going to continue to play the game how I think it’s best for our team.”

Back home

Amari Cooper has waited for this.

The Miami native is too young to have grown up in the Dan Marino era. Still, he was a Miami Dolphins fan nonetheless. His favorite players were wide receiver Chris Chambers, running back Ricky Williams, defensive end Jason Taylor and linebacker Zach Thomas. He hoped one day to play an NFL game in front of a Miami crowd.

His time is near.

Cooper and the Raiders would be looking to right their season Sunday, regardless of the game’s location. That said, the wide receiver acknowledged Wednesday there will be something special about a chance to play at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The stadium’s name has changed frequently over the years. Cooper, 23, first remembers it as Pro Player Stadium early in his youth. The venue itself remains.

“It’s always been a dream to play in Miami,” Cooper said, “whether it was for Miami or against them. Just to play in front of my hometown at the highest level.”

Notable

— Right guard Gabe Jackson (ankle) did not practice Wednesday. He was seen Tuesday wearing a protective boot over his left foot. Jon Feliciano, who played college football at Miami, is expected to start Sunday if Jackson is unavailable.

— Linebacker Cory James (knee) appeared to be in discomfort at the start of practice, favoring his right leg. He then was held out for the session’s entirety. James, who had three tackles for a loss Sunday, has dealt with a knee injury for several weeks. Cornerback Gareon Conely (shin) and Demetrius McCray (knee) joined him and Jackson as the only Raiders players not to practice.

— Safety Karl Joseph (groin) and cornerback David Amerson (foot) were two of five Raiders who were limited. Linebacker Marquel Lee (ankle), linebacker Nicholas Morrow (ankle) and fullback Jamize Olawale (hamstring) were the others.

— After an illness unexpectedly sidelined him Sunday, wide receiver Seth Roberts was a full participant Wednesday. Running back Marshawn Lynch also was a full-go in his return from a one-game NFL suspension.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.