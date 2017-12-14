Raiders QB Derek Carr finds voice in videos to fans

Derek Carr routinely addresses reporters Wednesday and Sunday during a typical game-week schedule. He added a third public-speaking date to that calendar this year, answering fan questions via a live YouTube video chat.

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, file photo, Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) talks to referee Carl Cheffers (51) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. After falling flat in Kansas City to lose control of the AFC West, the Raiders aim to regroup for the final three games knowing their playoff hopes are slim. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr holds a live video chat with fans on Dec. 11, 2017, one day following a 26-15 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. (Michael Gehlken/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston (50) celebrates after sacking Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon (92) closes in, during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (99) sacks Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is pursued by Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones (95) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Derek Carr wears a silver or black sweatshirt. The only visible jersey is the white Pro Bowl one enframed against the wall directly behind him.

A Raiders helmet is near but not over his head — it sits atop a black tower shelf, part of a room riddled with helmets, game balls, trophies and other hallmarks of his career.

This football-themed office is where he often watches game film and reads.

In 2017, he’s made a third use.

Like other NFL quarterbacks, Carr routinely addresses reporters Wednesday and Sunday during a typical game-week schedule. He added a third public-speaking date to that calendar this year, answering fan questions via a live YouTube video chat on many Mondays.

Carr chooses which questions to answer. Only he can view them as they stream across his screen.

On Monday, he spoke specifically about a third-and-7 play from Sunday’s 26-15 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs, seeking to correct what he considered a misperception involving his progression on the second-quarter pass.

“Everyone loves that play,” Carr said Wednesday.

Tight end Jared Cook was split inside as part of a trips formation. He ran a post route against zone coverage and, based on the broadcast footage, appeared to be scream-at-your-TV open over the middle.

But Carr’s attention was elsewhere. He looked right where he eventually and unsuccessfully attempted to connect with wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.

The pass was broken up. Punt.

What the broadcast did not display is Chiefs safety Ron Parker reading Carr’s eyes with inside position on Cook. At the time of Carr’s throw, Parker’s body was square to the line of scrimmage, standing closer to Cook than Patterson. Patterson had a one-on-one matchup with Terrance Mitchell, but the route produced minimal separation from Mitchell.

Carr didn’t have to wait until Wednesday to address the sequence.

“There’s a reason that inside linebacker let (Cook) in there,” Carr said to viewers Monday. “That’s because the safety backside would have knocked him out if I threw it. So again, don’t read into everything that you think you see or anything like that. The only reason the safety wasn’t over there is because he was watching me. If I’m looking at Jared as he’s allowed inside, that guy is going to run across, either pick it off or knock him out without having a chance.

“As soon as I went to the right versus a man coverage look back side, it was a one-on-one for the first down. We just didn’t get it. Again, please, I love your questions because I just want to teach you. I just want you to understand the truth really about the game.”

Most topics are less technical.

Carr can discuss his dog Bruce Wayne or give fans a tour of an office that includes a key to Fresno. He can express his respect for fellow athletes such as Brazilian soccer player Neymar or recommend the book “Lovely Things in Ugly Places” by Mattie Montgomery.

All the while, he does not steer away from such subjects as the national anthem after a Week 3 loss to the Washington Redskins or why the Raiders don’t take more deep shots in the passing game.

Talking football is a key attraction for Carr.

“It gives me a platform to actually just create knowledge in the game,” Carr said. “It’s something I do with young players. It’s something I do with some college players. It’s a passion of mine to just help people understand what really goes on. Not only on the offense, but if someone has a question about defense or how something is run, whatever, anything. That’s a good time for me to be able to explain things.

“I do enjoy, obviously, the wins better. I get to show my dog off and things like that. But when you lose, it’s a great opportunity to show people that, yeah, it’s OK to be mad and not happy with how you did and all those things, but you have to press on and fight forward, and here’s actually a good broad scope of what’s really going on.”

