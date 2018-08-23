Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch now has his own Skittles pack

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is known for his love for Skittles, on and off the field. Now, Skittles is repaying the favor.

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch stands on the side lines during the first half in an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is known for his love for Skittles, on and off the field. Now, Skittles is repaying the favor.

Skittles announced Thursday morning that Lynch will get his own custom packaging. Promotion shows silver and black packaging with Lynch’s face in the right-hand corner.





Lynch announced on Twitter that the custom packages will be available Friday at Oakland Alameda Coliseum, the current home of the Raiders.

Can’t make it to Oakland tomorrow to get #MarshawnsPack? Don’t panic! Visit https://t.co/QYyUsVXREM for your chance to win two free packs. Don’t have internet? TIME TO PANIC! https://t.co/jKWoB0EY3l — Skittles (@Skittles) August 23, 2018

Skittles said that if you cannot make it to Oakland to pick up the custom packs, you can enter a chance to win two packs at marshawnspack.com.

Last year, Skittles placed a vending machine outside the arena ahead of Lynch’s regular-season home debut as a Raider.

Free Skittles from Marshawn Lynch before his regular-season home debut as Oakland Raider. pic.twitter.com/2G90QWnJKt — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 17, 2017

