Raiders, RB Marshawn Lynch restructure contract

OAKLAND, Calif. — Marshawn Lynch and the Raiders finalized a restructured contract Saturday, the new deal reducing his base pay in exchange for added guarantees and the potential to earn more overall in 2018 through various performance incentives.

In essence, this restructure finalized the running back’s place on the Raiders’ 2018 roster. He will cost the team $500,000 less in salary cap and base compensation than he was previously scheduled to earn, a source confirmed Wednesday. He now produces a $5.95 million hit against the cap compared to $6.45 million.

The Raiders had known interest in reworking Lynch’s deal.

Sources at the NFL combine between late February and early March said that, despite public suggestions to the contrary from key members of the organization, the statuses of wide receiver Michael Crabtree and Lynch were in flux, as the team was uncomfortable with their deals entering the 2018 league year.

Last week, the team signed wide receiver Jordy Nelson and released Crabtree shortly thereafter. Lynch was considered less a candidate for outright release, but the new deal certainly is considered helpful to the Raiders as they move forward.

Lynch, 32 in April, saw his base salary reduce from $4 million to $2.5 million while becoming fully guaranteed. Of that drop, he quickly earns back $1 million with a roster bonus due this Saturday. He already collected a $1 million roster bonus this past Sunday, part of the original two-year contract he signed on April 27, 2017.

Previously, he was eligible to earn up to $2 million in performance incentives in 2018. That incentive package was expanded to $3.75 million. The exact structure of these new incentives is unknown at this time, but it is known to now include payouts for reaching certain rushing-touchdown totals.

Before, Lynch could earn $250,000 in 2018 for reaching 1,200 rushing yards, $250,000 for 1,400 rushing yards and $250,000 for 1,600. He also had a $250,000 bonus for a Pro Bowl selection, $500,000 for being named the Associated Press NFL MVP and $500,000 for being the Super Bowl MVP.

Lynch logged 207 carries for 891 yards and seven touchdowns in 2017.

He finished the year especially strong, averaging 5.2 yards per carry in the final five games with 84 attempts, 434 yards and two scores. Lynch had 625 rushing yards in the second half of 2017, tied with then-New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis for most in the NFL.

