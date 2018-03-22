Raiders re-sign backup quarterback EJ Manuel

EJ Manuel joins Connor Cook and recent signee Josh Johnson as the team’s quarterback reserves entering the April 9 start of the Raiders’ voluntary workout program. Manuel won the No. 2 job last offseason.

Oakland Raiders quarterback EJ Manuel (3) calls a play in the first half of the preseason game against Seattle Seahawks in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Raiders signed up Thursday for more EJ Manuel.

They hope to need him less.

The reserve quarterback returned to the franchise he first joined last March. He appeared in two games, completing a Week 4 road loss to the Denver Broncos after Derek Carr exited with three lower-back fractures. He started the following week, a home loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Manuel is the favorite to serve as Carr’s primary backup again.

He joins Connor Cook and recent signee Josh Johnson as the team’s quarterback reserves entering the April 9 start of the Raiders’ voluntary workout program. Manuel won the No. 2 job last offseason during a competition that largely appeared decided by the start of camp.

Manuel, a 2013 first-round pick from Florida State, spent the first four years of his career with the Buffalo Bills. He started 17 games there, tallying a 77.5 quarterback rating while totaling 3,502 yards, 19 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. With the Raiders, he completed 24 of 53 passes for 265 yards, one touchdown and an interception, good for a 72.3 rating.

Contract terms were not available, although this deal likely was cost effective.

He played 2017 under a one-year deal featuring a $775,000 minimum salary. He counted only $640,000 against the cap.

