Raiders release backup QB Josh Johnson

Josh Johnson’s reunion with Jon Gruden didn’t last long. The Raiders announced Thursday that they have released Johnson, a veteran quarterback the team signed to a one-year deal in March.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Josh Johnson passes during practice at the team's NFL football facility in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Oakland Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson, left, talks with quarterback Josh Johnson at the NFL football team's football facility in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Josh Johnson passes at the team's football facility in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Josh Johnson’s reunion with Jon Gruden didn’t last long.

The Raiders announced Thursday that they have released Johnson, a veteran quarterback the team signed to a one-year deal in March.

Johnson was the last quarterback Gruden drafted during his coaching stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008.

The Raiders’ quarterback depth charts now stands at three with starter Derek Carr and backups EJ Manuel and Connor Cook.

Johnson, the cousin of Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, has played in 29 games and started five during his 10-year career. The fifth-round pick out of the University of San Diego has been with 11 NFL teams.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.