Raiders roll to 27-24 victory to keep playoff hopes alive

Marshawn Lynch found the end zone twice, the second of which was a 1-yard plunge with less than five minutes remaining, to help ice a 27-24 win over the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Oakland Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61), wide receiver Seth Roberts (10), and tight end Jared Cook (87), congratulate wide receiver Johnny Holton (16), after Holton scored a touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs with the football during the first half of the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) runs with the football on a kickoff return during the first half of the NFL game against the Oakland Raiders in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) runs with the football on a kickoff return as wide receiver Leonte Carroo (88) holds off a defender during the first half of the NFL game against the Oakland Raiders in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) on the line of scrimmage during the first half of the NFL game against the Oakland Raiders in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) runs with the football during the first half of the NFL game against the Oakland Raiders in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams (26) is tackled by Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) during the first half of the NFL game in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams (26) has his helmet pulled off at the end of a run during the first half of the NFL game against the Oakland Raiders in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams (26) is surrounded Oakland Raiders defenders during the first half of the NFL game against the Oakland Raiders in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake (32) runs with the football during the first half of the NFL game in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

An Oakland Raiders fan during the first half of the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams (26) runs with the football during the first half of the NFL game in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) runs after catching the football as Oakland Raiders free safety Reggie Nelson (27) pursues him during the first half of the NFL game in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) celebrates a big catch during the first half of the NFL game against the Oakland Raiders in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) at the line of scrimmage during the first half of the NFL game against the Oakland Raiders in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams (26) scores during the first half of the NFL game against the Oakland Raiders in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams (26) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the NFL game against the Oakland Raiders in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Miami Dolphins kicker Cody Parkey (1) holds the football and celebrates with teammates after recovering his own onside kick during the first half of the NFL game against the Oakland Raiders in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Miami Dolphins kicker Cody Parkey (1) recovers his own onside kick during the first half of the NFL game against the Oakland Raiders in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders free safety Reggie Nelson (27) tries to tackle Miami Dolphins tight end Julius Thomas (89) during the first half of the NFL game in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders free safety Reggie Nelson (27) tackles Miami Dolphins tight end Julius Thomas (89) during the first half of the NFL game in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders cornerback Dexter McDonald (23) signals the ball is theirs after a turnover by Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake (32) during the first half of the NFL game in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) smiles after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders middle linebacker NaVorro Bowman (53) comes in to tackle Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams (26) during the first half of the NFL game in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams (26) runs with the football during the first half of the NFL game against the Oakland Raiders in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) rests on the field after an incomplete pass defended by Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Kiko Alonso (47) and safety Maurice Smith (27) during the first half of the NFL game in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) catches a pass as Miami Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain (28) defends during the first half of the NFL game in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Marshawn Lynch found Seth Roberts first.

Outstretching his right arm, the Raiders running back shook the wide receiver’s hand. Lynch progressed from there, repeating the businesslike ritual with right guard Gabe Jackson, center Rodney Hudson and right tackle Marshall Newhouse before retiring to the sideline.

A job well done.

The Raiders capped a 10-day East Coast road trip with the result their season required. Lynch found the end zone twice, the second of which was a 1-yard plunge with less than five minutes remaining, to help ice a 27-24 win over the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

The Raiders improved to 4-5 entering its bye week. Even more, it seized an opportunity.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos both lost Sunday elsewhere in the AFC West; the Los Angeles Chargers were on bye. Other teams that currently project to figure into potential wild-card scenarios, like the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, lost as well.

A loss Sunday very well could’ve rendered the Raiders’ season out of business. Its doors are still open.

