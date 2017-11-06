Raiders roll to 27-24 victory to keep playoff hopes alive

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Marshawn Lynch found Seth Roberts first.
Outstretching his right arm, the Raiders running back shook the wide receiver’s hand. Lynch progressed from there, repeating the businesslike ritual with right guard Gabe Jackson, center Rodney Hudson and right tackle Marshall Newhouse before retiring to the sideline.
A job well done.
The Raiders capped a 10-day East Coast road trip with the result their season required. Lynch found the end zone twice, the second of which was a 1-yard plunge with less than five minutes remaining, to help ice a 27-24 win over the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
The Raiders improved to 4-5 entering its bye week. Even more, it seized an opportunity.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos both lost Sunday elsewhere in the AFC West; the Los Angeles Chargers were on bye. Other teams that currently project to figure into potential wild-card scenarios, like the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, lost as well.
A loss Sunday very well could’ve rendered the Raiders’ season out of business. Its doors are still open.
More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.
Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.