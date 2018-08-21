Raiders rookie DE Arden Key to see more work vs. Packers

Rookie defensive end Arden Key is still building toward the regular season. That process can take time, more than he’d like.

Oakland Raiders' Maurice Hurst (73) P.J. Hall, and Arden Key (99) wait to perform a drill during NFL football practice on Friday, May 4, 2018, at the team's training facility in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders' Arden Key walks on the field during NFL football practice in Napa, Calif., Saturday, July 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Oakland Raiders linebacker Shilique Calhoun, left, and rookie defensive end Arden Key, right, work on a drill at the NFL football team's minicamp Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Rookie defensive end Arden Key is still building toward the regular season.

That process can take time, more than he’d like.

The Raiders third-round pick made his preseason debut last Saturday at the Los Angeles Rams. He took eight pass-rush snaps, all from the right side. Seven were on third down. No pressures were generated, a modest start after Key impressed in training camp but missed the club’s first exhibition to an ankle sprain.

He is expected to see more work Friday evening versus the Green Bay Packers.

“We limited his snaps to third down for that game just because we didn’t want to give him 35, 40 snaps in the first game,” defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said. “That was the plan going in. Get him in there on third downs, let him rush. As we get into this next game, we’ll let him play a little more.

“He did OK. I think he was a little bit disappointed with a couple of his rushes,” Guenther continued. “But hey, it’s his first NFL game. I said, ‘Relax. Go out there and do what you do.’ You try not to overcoach those kind of guys because Arden is special at what he does — rush the quarterback. Hopefully, he’ll get more snaps this game, and we’ll have him ready for the first week.”

Hall absent

As one rookie is poised to see more action Friday, another’s status could be in question.

Defensive tackle P.J. Hall, a second-round pick, did not participate in practice Tuesday. Coach Jon Gruden is expected to provide an update Wednesday. Hall has impressed as an interior rusher, his development especially impressive given his jump in competition.

Hall played at Sam Houston State, part of the Football Championship Subdivision in Division I. He was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine.

“That’s always a question mark, coming from a smaller school,” Guenther said Tuesday. “Can he handle this level? I’ve studied inside pass rushers for a long time. The size, the strength, the speed, all the characteristics you’re looking for in that 3-technique for us in our defense — all those things match up. … I’m not surprised. I just think that initially he got in here and realized, ‘Man, I can play at a high level here.’ Once he got his confidence built, I think the sky is the limit for him.”

Notable

■ Cornerback Shareece Wright, running back DeAndre Washington, safety Obi Melifonwu, cornerback Dexter McDonald and kicker Eddy Pineiro were among the other Raiders players not to practice Tuesday.

■ Safety Tevin Mitchel was waived with an injury designation. The team claimed former Detroit Lions cornerback Antwuan Davis in a corresponding move.

■ With two exhibitions to go, competition between Connor Cook and EJ Manuel officially remains open. “Still got to get that backup position solidified here in the coming weeks,” offensive coordinator Greg Olson said.

