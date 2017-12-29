Raiders

Raiders rookie Jordan Simmons grateful for NFL chance

By Michael Gehlken Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2017 - 6:33 pm
 
Updated December 28, 2017 - 6:52 pm

ALAMEDA, Calif. — A group of USC football coaches walked into Standard Station, a sports bar about 15 miles southwest of campus, a few months ago. The establishment is known for its craft beer selection, half-pound gourmet burgers and nearly 20 televisions.

On Aug. 12, the amenities weren’t the main draw.

An exhibition game between the Raiders and Arizona Cardinals was developing. By most accounts, it was a snoozer. Quarterback Derek Carr didn’t play. The starters who did were subbed out quickly. The Cardinals led 17-3 at halftime in a game whose result did not matter.

The USC coaches were the rowdiest ones there.

“We were probably the only people in El Segundo, California, at a bar having some beers, cheering at the top of our lungs, to see Jordan Simmons go the second half of the first preseason game,” said Mike Goff, a defensive quality control coach. “While most people usually turn it off by then, we were glued for every offensive series. When you get a chance to see that, you can’t help but be so proud of someone. That’s why I like to think most people get into coaching.”

Simmons, a guard on the Raiders’ practice squad, won’t play Sunday in their season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. But as he has all season, he will develop during the practice week. He will travel with the team. He will stand on the game-day sideline and, without complaint, watch fellow guards Kelechi Osemele and Gabe Jackson work. Having barely played in college, he appreciates the opportunity to learn in the NFL.

As many freshmen do, Simmons arrived at USC as a heralded prospect.

He redshirted as a freshman in 2012. The next year, he played three snaps on Oct. 19 against Notre Dame for a starter who exited to injury but returned. A day later, Simmons was informed his shot had arrived. He would start the next game versus Utah at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Except he wouldn’t.

During a light Monday practice on Oct.21, there was a one-on-one drill in which offensive and defensive linemen took turns playing wide receiver and cornerback versus each other. Simmons watched and waited, hoping for his name not to be called. “Papa Chubbs” was his college nickname.

“I just had a bad feeling about the drill in general,” Simmons said. “I was like, ‘I don’t need to be doing this.’”

Then he heard it.

Chubbs! You’re up!

Simmons, at well over 300 pounds, played cornerback. He covered a defensive lineman. A quarterback threw a pass short. Simmons tried to plant his left foot and break up the ball, but his foot stuck to the turf. Torn ACL. Reconstructive surgery. Season over.

His road back began.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2014, the knee was not ready. In 2015, he moved to the defensive line, given the group was thin, but his knee flared up again. Having barely played since 2011 at Encino High in Los Angeles, he began to wonder if football wasn’t meant to be.

But he stuck with it. He focused on rest, rehab and was moved back to offense as an emergency reserve. In 2016, he made his first career starts at right tackle on Oct. 1 against Arizona State and Oct. 8 versus Colorado. At USC’s pro day this March, Raiders offensive line coach Mike Tice scouted him and, despite the lack of game film, graded Simmons as a high-priority undrafted free agent.

Simmons signed after the draft.

Gabe Jackson, the team’s star right guard, said Thursday that he thought Simmons reminded of himself as a rookie, a talented but raw player who merely needed reps to develop. Those reps began to come this preseason — he saw 143 on offense, including 31 versus Arizona.

Goff spoke highly of Simmons’ attitude, coachability and work ethic at USC. He will return to the Southern California region this weekend, capping a season spent learning behind the likes of Osemele, Jackson and Tice.

“I’m really glad I stuck with it because look where I’m at now,” Simmons said. “I couldn’t be in a better situation.”

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Raiders Videos
Vegas Nation: Raiders Prep For Final Game
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over how the Raiders are preparing for their final game and the future of Todd Downing.
Vegas Nation Red Zone: Raiders face Chargers for final regular-season game
Vegas Nation Red Zone video host Bryan Salmond and NFL writer Gilbert Manzano discuss the Raiders matchup on New Year's Eve against the Los Angeles Chargers.
UNLV can use Las Vegas Raiders stadium parking lots, agreement shows
UNLV will have access to Las Vegas Raiders stadium parking lots, on and offsite, and collect parking fee revenue from them during UNLV events. Now, all that’s needed are the lots themselves. The regents are expected to ask questions about the joint-use agreement on Jan. 4, then consider its approval on Jan. 19. Some of the key elements of the draft agreement: — UNLV will have access to onsite and offsite stadium parking and tailgating lots, which will be administered by the Raiders with net proceeds of parking sales going to UNLV. — The Raiders will control all concessions at the stadium, but net concession revenue from UNLV events will belong to UNLV.
Vegas Nation: Raiders fail to execute, fall to the Eagles
Michael Gehlken talks about the Raiders loss to the Eagles on Christmas Day, including the Raiders' inability to execute and take advantage of a good defensive performance.
Vegas Nation: David Amerson Will Not Play Monday
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over the Raiders Injury Report and David Amerson being listed as questionable for Monday's game.
Vegas Nation: Penn and Feliciano are done for the season
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken provides an update on several players heading into the Raiders matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Vegas Nation: Offensive line depth taking hits
Bryan Salmond and Michael Gehlken talk about Rodney Hudson playing through kidney stones as well as several Raiders struggling with injuries.
Vegas Nation: Raiders taking Wednesday off
Bryan Salmond and Michael Gehlken talk about the Raiders struggling to digest last week's loss as well as who might replace Donald Penn at left tackle.
Nacion Vegas: Cowboys derrotan Raiders, 20-17
Derek Carr perdió el balón fuera de los límites cerca de la línea de una yarda de los Cowboys con 31 segundos por jugarse. Dallas recuperó la pelota para sellar la victoria.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Fall To Cowboys
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal reporters Michael Gehlken, Gilbert Manzano and Ed Graney recap Sunday night's Raiders 20-17 loss against the Cowboys.
Vegas Nation: Raiders lose to Cowboys
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond talks about the Raiders' 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Smooth sailing after last meeting
Ed Graney, Rick Velotta and Bill Bradley talk about the latest storylines about the Las Vegas Stadium, including the Community Benefits Plan and the UNLV Joint-Use Agreement.
Vegas Nation: Obi Melifonwu's season comes to an end
Review-Journal reporter Michael Gehlken gives an update on Obi Melifonwu, Gareon Conley, Amari Cooper.
Vegas Nation Red Zone: Raiders vs. Cowboys matchup
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and reporter Gilbert Manzano discuss the Raiders’ matchup on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.
Vegas Nation: Fadol Brown Might Leave The Raiders
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal Raiders beat writer Micheal Gehlken go over Fadol Brown potentially leaving the Raiders and Todd Downing on how the Raiders played against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Stadium Authority talks community benefits plan at meeting
Rick Velotta recaps the Stadium Authority meeting at UNLV, including the Land Dedication Agreement and a Non-Relocation Agreement.
Vegas Nation: Cory James Put On Injured Reserve
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over how Jack Del Rio and Derek Carr are taking the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as the Raiders extensive list of injuries.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Feel Pressure After Loss To Chiefs Without Mention
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over how the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs is affecting the Raiders.
Vegas Nation: Raiders fall flat against Chiefs
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond, columnist Ron Kantowski and reporters Michael Gehlken and Gilbert Manzano talk about the Raiders' disappointing effort against the Chiefs as well as what the loss means for the team's playoff hopes for the rest of the season.
Nacion Vegas: Las esperanzas de los Raiders en los playoffs cuelga de un hilo
Los Raiders pusieron un huevo. Fue ese tipo de día para el Plata y el Negro. Las esperanzas de los Raiders en los playoffs cuelga de un hilo después de perder ante los Chiefs 26-15 el domingo.
Vegas Nation: Amari Cooper Returns To Practice
Review-Journal reporter Michael Gehlken talks about Amari Cooper returning to practice Friday and how Jon Feliciano missing Sunday's game effects the team.
Vegas Nation Red Zone: Raiders and Chiefs battle for 1st Place in AFC West
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and reporter Gilbert Manzano discuss the Raiders’ matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs, Chargers and Raiders are tied for first place in the AFC West.
Vegas Nation: Raiders defense focused on Tyreek Hill
Bryan Salmond and Michael Gehlken talk about the Raiders defensive focus as well as an update on Amari Cooper's health heading into this weekend's game.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Have 10-man Injury Report
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal Raiders beat reporter Michael Gehlken go over the Raiders injury report and Chiefs' Quarterback Marcus Peters suspension for throwing a referee's flag.
How the Raiders plan to balance their fan base in Oakland and Las Vegas
At the Oakland Raiders groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas the team president and owner discussed how they will balance their fan base until they move and how they're planning to deal with any issues they could encounter with the stadium construction.
Raiders remember Las Vegas shooting victims at groundbreaking
During the Oakland Raiders groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas, Raiders owner Mark Davis spoke about how important it was to pay tribute to Las Vegas shooting victims at the event.
Raiders break ground on Las Vegas stadium site
The Raiders hosted a ground breaking ceremony at the Las Vegas stadium site near the Strip. Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Vegas Nation: Nacion Vegas: The Raiders lose 16-10 against the Broncos
Era una noche fea para los Raiders quien perdió el juego 16-10 en contra los Denver Broncos.
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Raiders Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like