Raiders S Erik Harris undergoes surgery for fractured finger

Erik Harris attempted Thursday to practice through a fractured index finger. On Friday, the injury was addressed in full.

Oakland Raiders' Erik Harris, left, performs a drill with Obi Melifonwu during NFL football practice in Napa, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Oakland Raiders defensive backs Daryl Worley, from left, Rashaan Melvin and Erik Harris walk on the field at the team's football facility in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

NAPA, Calif. — Erik Harris attempted Thursday to practice through a fractured index finger.

On Friday, the injury was addressed in full.

The Raiders safety and core special teamer missed practice as he underwent surgery. He suffered the setback during Wednesday’s practice, interrupting a nonetheless strong first impression made on Jon Gruden and the Raiders’ coaching staff.

Harris, 28, predominantly contributed on special teams in 2017. Gruden seems comfortable with the idea of an expanded role.

“Well, after we met him in Alameda, he introduced himself quite well,” Gruden said this week. “He had an outstanding offseason. I mean, he made a lot of plays in the box, deep, covering, special teams.

“Right now, he has a chance to be a full-time starter for the Oakland Raiders. That’s what I think of him. Now he hurt his finger …, but he’s doing an excellent job. He has some really good communication skills. He’s playing really good football for us right now.”

Rookie mentor

Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia is leaning on a familiar face.

On Friday, he hosted retired NFL punter Mike Scifres to work with rookie punter Johnny Townsend. Scifres is expected to continue Saturday.

Bisaccia and Scifres overlapped with the San Diego Chargers in 2011 and 2012 before Bisaccia spent five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Scifres spent 2003 to 2015 in San Diego.

“Since he’s been done over the last couple of years,” Bisaccia said, “I brought him to Dallas for two or three days and wanted to get him here for two or three days as well. He’s got great knowledge. He’s got a great way of getting things across. He can see some things that possibly I don’t.

“We’ve been together watching film together, he and I, and watched our holder, punter and kicker and today he got a chance to talk to Johnny a little bit. He’s a great resource for us. I really appreciate him coming out and appreciate Coach Gruden for letting him come out.”

Notable

— Rookie right tackle Brandon Parker (ankle) missed his third consecutive practice Friday. Afterward, offensive line coach Tom Cable said that he anticipates Parker to return next week.

— Running back DeAndre Washington, right guard Gabe Jackson, right tackle Breno Giacomini, cornerback Shaquille Richardson and cornerback Gareon Conley were among the others who missed practice.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.