Raiders sign CB Daryl Worley despite recent arrest

The Raiders sure don’t resemble a team preparing to draft a cornerback in the first round.

This Dec. 17, 2017 file photo shows Carolina Panthers' Daryl Worley (26) celebrating his interception against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Raiders signed a player Monday eight days after his arrest.

Cornerback Daryl Worley was detained last Sunday in Philadelphia after reportedly being found passed out in a vehicle near the Eagles’ practice facility. He allegedly was then involved in an altercation with police, during which he was Tased, with a gun discovered in the vehicle.

The Eagles acquired him via trade on March 9, as they sent wide receiver Torrey Smith to the Carolina Panthers. Hours after his arrest, the defending Super Bowl champions waived Worley. He was a 2016 third-round pick.

That two NFL clubs have determined the young talent to be expendable, in a period of less than two months, raises questions as to whether he is worth the trouble for the Raiders. They, however, seem intent on offering opportunity to several players at the position and see who sticks.

This is perhaps an indicator the club might not be planning to select a cornerback Thursday with its first-round pick.

Worley’s contract details were not immediately known. It is expected, however, that he signed a one-year deal. This would fall in line with the contracts the Raiders reached with cornerbacks Rashaan Melvin, Shareece Wright, Leon Hall and Senquez Golson.

The Raiders also signed safeties Marcus Gilchrist and Reggie Nelson to one-year deals in March.

Worley is a Philadelphia native. According to Fox29 Philadelphia, he was charged with “violation of the Uniform Firearms Act, driving under the influence, disorderly conduct-fighting and related offenses.”

“I’m coming back home,” Worley said March 19 at an introductory news conference. “There’s going to be a lot more asked of me both on the field and off the field, but at the same time, I have a great support group around me.”

