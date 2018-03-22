Raiders sign likely starter in RT Breno Giacomini

The Raiders on Thursday announced the signing of right tackle Breno Giacomini. The 32-year-old started all 16 games for the Houston Texans last season. His arrival follows this month’s release of Marshall Newhouse.

Houston Texans offensive tackle Breno Giacomini during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Raiders likely have found their starting right tackle.

The team announced Thursday the signing of Breno Giacomini. The 32-year-old started all 16 games for the Houston Texans last season. His arrival follows this month’s release of Marshall Newhouse, who made 14 starts for the Raiders in 2017.

Giacomini appears a strong favorite for the right-tackle job.

David Sharpe, a 2017 fourth-round pick, and Vadal Alexander are other candidates on the depth chart. Sharpe is considered more versatile than Alexander, able to play left tackle where a separate state of uncertainty exists. Donald Penn, 35 in April, is coming off foot surgery and entering the final year of his contract.

All in all, Giacomini’s experience is a welcome addition.

He has appeared in 94 games for the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets and Texans since 2008. Of those, he has made 84 starts. He and Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable overlapped in Seattle from 2011 to 2013, a period during which Giacomini started 33 games.

Contract terms were not immediately available.

