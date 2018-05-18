Raiders sign No. 1 pick Kolton Miller to 4-year contract

OAKLAND, Calif. — The latest and most significant contract tied to the 2018 draft class is now in the Raiders’ books. On Friday, the team signed first-round pick Kolton Miller to a four-year contract with a team option for a fifth season.
Three of the club’s nine picks from the April 26-28 draft remain unsigned. Those are both third-round picks, offensive tackle Brandon Parker and defensive end Arden Key, and the fourth-round choice, cornerback Nick Nelson. These should be finalized soon.
Little drama surrounds rookie contracts. In 2011, the collective bargaining agreement effectively reduced draft-pick contracts to all but a formality by streamlining the structure of such details.
All draft picks receive four-year deals. All first-round picks have the fifth-year option. And for Miller, an offensive tackle from UCLA chosen with the No. 15 overall pick, he was sure to receive a slotted contract valued at about $13.6 million, including an $8 million signing bonus.
So-called rookie “holdouts” from training camp were common before the CBA. Such incidents today are rare.
Miller won’t be one.
