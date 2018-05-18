Raiders sign No. 1 pick Kolton Miller to 4-year contract

The latest and most significant contract tied to the 2018 draft class is now in the Raiders’ books. On Friday, the team signed first-round pick Kolton Miller to a four-year contract with a team option for a fifth season.

Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, presents UCLA's Kolton Miller with his Oakland Raiders jersey during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

OAKLAND, Calif. — The latest and most significant contract tied to the 2018 draft class is now in the Raiders’ books. On Friday, the team signed first-round pick Kolton Miller to a four-year contract with a team option for a fifth season.

Three of the club’s nine picks from the April 26-28 draft remain unsigned. Those are both third-round picks, offensive tackle Brandon Parker and defensive end Arden Key, and the fourth-round choice, cornerback Nick Nelson. These should be finalized soon.

Little drama surrounds rookie contracts. In 2011, the collective bargaining agreement effectively reduced draft-pick contracts to all but a formality by streamlining the structure of such details.

All draft picks receive four-year deals. All first-round picks have the fifth-year option. And for Miller, an offensive tackle from UCLA chosen with the No. 15 overall pick, he was sure to receive a slotted contract valued at about $13.6 million, including an $8 million signing bonus.

So-called rookie “holdouts” from training camp were common before the CBA. Such incidents today are rare.

Miller won’t be one.

