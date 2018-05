The Oakland Raiders announced their first draft pick signing of the year Saturday, agreeing to terms with linebacker Azeem Victor on a four-year contract.

Washington's Azeem Victor smiles on the sidelines during a game against Rutgers in Seattle in 2016. (Elaine Thompson/AP)

Victor was selected in the sixth round, 216th overall, out of Washington. He played in 44 games in college with 197 tackles, 3½ sacks, one interception, 10 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.