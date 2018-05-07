Raiders sign three tryout players from rookie minicamp

Three tryout free agents won jobs with the Raiders following the team’s rookie minicamp last week.

Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden, right, oversees an NFL football practice on Friday, May 4, 2018, at the team's training facility in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Three tryout free agents won jobs with the Raiders following the team’s rookie minicamp last week.

Tight end Paul Butler, fullback Henry Poggi and running back Chris Warren III were signed, the Raiders announced Monday.

In corresponding moves, the Raiders waived running back Elijah Hood, defensive lineman Joby Saint Fleur and fullback Nick Sharga.

Butler, who tried out for the Steelers in 2017, played in 33 games over four seasons with California and recorded 32 receptions with 381 yards and five touchdowns.

Warren, the son of former Pro Bowler Chris Warren II, surprisingly entered the draft last month after announcing in November he planned to transfer from the University of Texas. Warren played tight end and running back for the Longhorns.

Poggi played four years at the University of Michigan and made 17 starts.

The Raiders drafted Hood in the seventh round last year out of the University of North Carolina. He played in one game for the Raiders during his rookie year.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.