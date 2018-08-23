Raiders sign veteran cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

Weeks of scouring free agency for a veteran cornerback culiminated Wednesday for the Raiders in the signing of Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Weeks of scouring free agency for a veteran cornerback culminated Wednesday for the Raiders.

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is here.

The 32-year-old reportedly worked out for the team Wednesday afternoon before signing a contract. His deal, expected to carry a one-year length, adds experience in the secondary. He joins a crowd where Rashaan Melvin, Gareon Conley, Daryl Worley, Leon Hall and rookie fourth-round pick Nick Nelson are among those competing.

Shareece Wright has been in that mix, too, but a hamstring injury in Saturday’s exhibition versus the Los Angeles Rams produced a setback.

Rodgers-Cromartie, a two-time Pro Bowler, spent the past four seasons with the New York Giants. He’s started 120 of 153 career games with 543 tackles and 30 interceptions, including six returned for a touchdown. The team’s interest in him was first reported weeks ago.

Free agent Bashaud Breeland is among the other corners in whom the Raiders have shown interest. They were in early pursuit of ex-Cincinnati Bengals safety George Iloka, too, before backing off this week. He signed Wednesday morning with the Minnesota Vikings. In the afternoon, Rodgers-Cromartie joined the Raiders.

ESPN first reported the signing.

At cornerback, Conley could be the Raiders’ only returner from 2017 who makes their 53-man roster. He played two games and fewer than 100 snaps last season due to a shin injury.

