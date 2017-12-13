ad-fullscreen
Raiders

Raiders still shook up over loss at Kansas City

By Michael Gehlken Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2017 - 6:12 pm
 
Updated December 12, 2017 - 6:18 pm

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Forty-eight hours weren’t enough.

What transpired Sunday in Kansas City still resonated Tuesday in the Raiders’ locker room. A place often blaring with rap or country music now sunk into near-library silence. On Dec. 1, laughter erupted here when two players consumed notoriously spicy tortilla chips as teammates watched. Those 11 days seem a century ago.

The Raiders departed their locker room Friday for Missouri and returned to someplace different.

One player called it a “ghost town.”

“You can feel the vibe,” running back DeAndre Washington said. “You definitely can feel the vibe.”

Coaches and players held meetings and a walk-through practice Tuesday for the first time since a 26-15 loss to the Chiefs. That defeat, which featured a 26-0 deficit to start the fourth quarter, deflated the Raiders’ chance to control their playoff destiny entering the final three games. Now, the team is left to control what it still can.

Donald Penn didn’t deny Tuesday the undeniable.

The left tackle expressed disappointment in the team’s failure to sustain a roll. Its longest winning streak has been two games, achieved at the start of the season and again entering Sunday’s letdown at Arrowhead Stadium. The Raiders spoke internally about getting hot and stacking wins. They couldn’t during a spot that mattered most.

Oakland totaled 68 yards of first-half offense. Its defense allowed a score on five of the first six possessions.

“Very frustrating,” Penn said. “Very. So much frustration. If I could sum it up and give it to you in one word or give you an exact answer to how frustrating it is, I would. I think (coach) Jack (Del Rio) would. I think everybody in this locker room would. It’s just frustrating.”

A home game against the Dallas Cowboys awaits Sunday evening.

Technically, the team isn’t out of the race.

The Raiders are 6-7. The Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, who meet Saturday night in Kansas City, are both 7-6. Given the Raiders have not won three straight games this season, the scenario might seem far-fetched, but it’s possible to win out, receive help and still emerge with an AFC West tile or wild-card spot. Scenarios exist in which the Raiders can lose to Dallas and still advance to the postseason.

Any such playoff talk, however, seemed inappropriate in the locker room.

The Raiders cannot control scenarios.

“We’ve just got to move on,” linebacker Marquel Lee said. “You can’t dwell on it. What’s done is done. We’ve just got to get better this week as a whole team, as a unit.”

“Just go out there and play,” cornerback TJ Carrie said. “Leave it all out on the line. Exert all your energy.”

Notable

— Outside linebacker Bruce Irvin leads the NFL with five sacks in the past three games. He recorded two in the first half Sunday.

— Center-guard Jon Feliciano and tight end Clive Walford remain in concussion protocol, a team spokesman said Tuesday. Feliciano was back in the building after receiving some time off last week. He didn’t travel with the Raiders to Kansas City after his Dec. 3 injury. Walford suffered his concussion Sunday.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
Raiders Videos
Vegas Nation: Raiders fall flat against Chiefs
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond, columnist Ron Kantowski and reporters Michael Gehlken and Gilbert Manzano talk about the Raiders' disappointing effort against the Chiefs as well as what the loss means for the team's playoff hopes for the rest of the season.
Nacion Vegas: Las esperanzas de los Raiders en los playoffs cuelga de un hilo
Los Raiders pusieron un huevo. Fue ese tipo de día para el Plata y el Negro. Las esperanzas de los Raiders en los playoffs cuelga de un hilo después de perder ante los Chiefs 26-15 el domingo.
Vegas Nation: Amari Cooper Returns To Practice
Review-Journal reporter Michael Gehlken talks about Amari Cooper returning to practice Friday and how Jon Feliciano missing Sunday's game effects the team.
Vegas Nation Red Zone: Raiders and Chiefs battle for 1st Place in AFC West
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and reporter Gilbert Manzano discuss the Raiders’ matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs, Chargers and Raiders are tied for first place in the AFC West.
Vegas Nation: Raiders defense focused on Tyreek Hill
Bryan Salmond and Michael Gehlken talk about the Raiders defensive focus as well as an update on Amari Cooper's health heading into this weekend's game.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Have 10-man Injury Report
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal Raiders beat reporter Michael Gehlken go over the Raiders injury report and Chiefs' Quarterback Marcus Peters suspension for throwing a referee's flag.
Vegas Nation: Raiders face division rival Chiefs on Sunday
Bryan Salmond and Michael Gehlken discuss the Raiders matchup on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Del Rio on why Marshawn Lynch has an extra "pep in his step"
Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio explains why he thinks running back Marshawn Lynch is playing on another level right now.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Beat The Giants
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journal Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken, Gilbert Manzano and Ed Graney recap tonights game against the New York Giants. The Raiders now have a chance at the playoffs and are tied for first place in the AFC west division.
Nación Vegas: Raiders derrotaron a los Giants 24-17
No fue lindo, pero los Raiders se hicieron cargo el domingo para mantener vivas sus esperanzas de llegar a los playoffs. Los Raiders derrotaron a los Giants por 24-17 en casa, y ahora están empatados con los Chiefs y Chargers por el primer lugar en la división Oeste de la AFC.
Vegas Nation: Jackson receives fine, Cooper ruled out
Review-Journal reporter Michael Gehlken talks about Gabe Jackson's fine as well as the injury statuses of David Amerson and Amari Cooper.
Vegas Nation Red Zone: Raiders or Giants?
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and reporter Gilbert Manzano make their picks for Sunday's Raiders vs. Giants game.
Vegas Nation: Raiders participate in My Cause, My Cleats
Review-Journal Vegas Nation Bryan Salmond and reporter Michael Gehlken talk about how John Pagano is preparing for the Giants quarterback and the Raiders participating in My Cause, My Cleats this Sunday.
Vegas Nation: VSIN's Brent Musburger on soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond talks to Vegas Sports Information Network host Brent Musburger about the Raiders’ impending move to Las Vegas, how the sports betting aspect could impact the team and what fans should expect going forward.
Vegas Nation: Raiders prepare for Giants without Crabtree
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and reporter Michael Gehlken talk about the Raiders preparing to face a Giants team without Eli Manning, and how Michael Crabtree’s one game suspension will affect the game.
Vegas Nation: Crabtree wins appeal
Bryan Salmond and Michael Gehlken talk about Michael Crabtree winning his appeal to a two-game suspension as well as what the Raiders receiving corps look like heading into their game against the New York Giants.
Vegas Nation: Raiders beat Broncos in eventful game
Bryan Salmond, Gilbert Manzano, Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken talk about the Raiders win over the Broncos, including Michael Crabtree's fight with Aqib Talib, the team's first interception and the team's hopes in the AFC West race.
Raiders' coach addresses skirmish, Cooper injury after win over Denver
Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio addressed the team's home win over the Denver Broncos, wide receiver Michael Crabtree's altercation with Broncos cornerback Aquib Talib and Amari Cooper's injury at the post game news conference.
Nacion Vegas: Los Raiders derrotaron a los Broncos 21-14
Los Raiders derrotaron a los Broncos 21-14 el domingo para mantener vivas sus esperanzas de llegar a los playoffs. El juego comenzó con un combate de boxeo entre Michael Crabtree y Aqib Talib. Crabtree le dio a Talib un largo impulso que condujo a una pelea entre los jugadores y los equipos. Ambos jugadores fueron expulsados.
Michael Crabtree Ejected From Broncos Game
A fight broke out between Crabtree and Talib about three minutes into the Raiders-Broncos game. Crabtree gave Talib a hard block and refused to let him go. Crabtree shoved the Broncos cornerback onto the sidelines, hitting a camera and ending on top of an NFL employee. Gabe Jackson was also ejected from the game due to shoving an official and Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe left the field after suffering a neck injury.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Prepare For Broncos
Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over how the Raiders are preparing for their game against the Broncos.
Vegas Nation Red Zone: Broncos vs Raiders
Bryan Salmond and NFL writer Gilbert Manzano go over what to expect during Sundays game against the Denver Broncos.
Vegas Nation: Ken Norton Jr. No Longer Defensive Coordinator
Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the Raiders firing defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and how the Raiders are preparing to face off against the Broncos.
Raiders' Osmele says the team has to do better
After a 33-8 loss to the New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders guard Kelechi Osemele says the team has to do better.
Carr remains optimistic Raiders can turn things around after 33-8 loss to Patriots
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr still believes that the Raiders can pull things together to end the season strong despite their 33-8 loss to the New England Patriots in Mexico City.
How the Raiders plan to balance their fan base in Oakland and Las Vegas
At the Oakland Raiders groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas the team president and owner discussed how they will balance their fan base until they move and how they're planning to deal with any issues they could encounter with the stadium construction.
Raiders remember Las Vegas shooting victims at groundbreaking
During the Oakland Raiders groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas, Raiders owner Mark Davis spoke about how important it was to pay tribute to Las Vegas shooting victims at the event.
Raiders break ground on Las Vegas stadium site
The Raiders hosted a ground breaking ceremony at the Las Vegas stadium site near the Strip. Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Vegas Nation: Nacion Vegas: The Raiders lose 16-10 against the Broncos
Era una noche fea para los Raiders quien perdió el juego 16-10 en contra los Denver Broncos.
Nashville paints a picture for what Las Vegas could experience as a pro sports town
Floyd Reese, the general manager of the Tennessee Titans when they embarked on their move from Houston to Nashville, and the president of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp., Butch Spyridon, discuss how the city of Nashville transformed into a professional sports town.
Raiders fans in Nashville weigh in on the team's move
Ahead of the first Oakland Raiders game of the season in Nashville, Tenn., fans of the team from near and far gave their opinions on the Raiders' move to Las Vegas and whether or not they'd continue to support them.
Raiders reportedly negotiating to play in Oakland through 2020 season
The Raiders are reportedly negotiating to play in Oakland through the 2020 season. The Raiders currently have an agreement to play at the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum through 2018. SFGate reports that Raiders President Marc Badain has been discussing extending the team’s lease with the coliseum authority. That doesn’t worry Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak. He thinks they're just trying to be cautious. Contractors say they are confident they can finish a new Las Vegas stadium in 31 months. Sisolak says the project is still on target to be complete by 2020.
Construction comes to life at Raiders Stadium site in Las Vegas
Construction activity is coming to life at the Raiders Stadium site in Las Vegas. Heavy vehicles, cranes and water trucks were visible at the site at Russell Road and Dean Martin Drive, just west of Interstate 15. A formal groundbreaking for the $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium is expected in late November. Plans indicate the stadium will be 225 feet tall with 10 levels. It is also expected to gave a see-through video wall.
Raiders, Donald Penn finalize 2-year, $21M extension
The Raiders and Donald Penn have finalized a 2-year, $21 million contract extension. The veteran left tackle is now under contract through the 2019 season. All of the team’s five starting offensive linemen to begin the season are signed through at least the 2018 campaign. Penn, 34, skipped all of training camp amid dissatisfaction with a $5.8 million salary. The Raiders waited until after Sunday’s season opener versus the Tennessee Titans before making a concerted effort to negotiate.
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Raiders Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like