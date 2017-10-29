Raiders stumble out of Buffalo in turnover-filled 34-14 loss

The Raiders, who went 12-4 last year, are now 3-5 after committing four turnovers in succumbing 34-14 to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Oakland Raiders fullback Jamize Olawale (49) runs in for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One running back muffed two kickoff returns and lost a punt-return fumble. Another had the ball jarred loose on a reception, it being caught mid-air and returned for a touchdown. The first of two interceptions led to favorable field position and freebie of three points. The second iced the result.

Last year, it was the Raiders who forced such takeaways.

This, in no sense, is last year’s team.

The Raiders have lost more games before November than they did all of last regular season. Their latest Sunday featured them familiarly dropping two chances for an interception while failing to protect the ball on a rainy afternoon, succumbing 34-14 to the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field.

Jalen Richard’s fumble on a punt return led to a field goal. DeAndre Washington’s was recovered for a 40-yard score.

The Raiders, who went 12-4 last year, are now 3-5 and have scored 10 points off opponents’ turnovers all season. On Sunday, the Bills scored 13 off their miscues alone.

Oakand also is the only team in NFL history to record no interceptions in its first eight games of a season. Cornerback Dexter McDonald and safety Shalom Luani both dropped a chance to end that drought.

As for fumbles, the only ball the Raiders clubbed loose all afternoon came on a 43-yard carry by running back LeSean McCoy. But linebacker Bruce Irvin did so well after McCoy crossed the goal line, prompting a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Oakland had four turnovers. Buffalo had zero. For the season, the Raiders have a minus-six turnover differential. Last year, after eight games, they were at plus-eight.

This is a new year, in all the worst ways.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.