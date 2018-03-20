Raiders target WR Eric Decker after missing on Ryan Grant

Free agent Eric Decker will be visiting the Raiders on Tuesday, a source confirmed. His arrival follows the departure of Ryan Grant, who chose to join the Indianapolis Colts on a reported one-year, $5 million contract.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Eric Decker (87) breaks down field against New York Jets cornerback Juston Burris (32) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Eric Decker (87) makes a 22-yard touchdown catch in front of Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Eric Murray during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. The Titans won 22-21. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Raiders have moved on to the next wide receiver on their list.

Free agent Eric Decker will be visiting the team on Tuesday, a source confirmed. His arrival follows the departure of Ryan Grant, who chose to join the Indianapolis Colts on a reported one-year, $5 million contract. He visited the Raiders earlier this week, but it is believed the Colts offered a higher bid for his services.

The Athletic first reported Decker’s visit.

Decker, 31, offers 6-foot-3-inch size and experience as a potential slot option. He produced 54 receptions for 564 yards and a touchdown in 2017 during his lone season with the Tennessee Titans. He played three games in 2016 for the New York Jets before requiring hip and shoulder surgeries.

Before that two-year spell, Decker averaged 82 receptions, 1,085 yards and 10 touchdowns from 2012 to 2015 with the Denver Broncos and Jets.

Oakland presently offers Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson and Seth Roberts as its top options at wide receiver. Last Friday, Roberts collected a $2 million bonus for being on the roster. His $2.25 million salary for 2017 also became fully guaranteed.

The Raiders traded wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson to the New England Patriots earlier this week, clearing $3.25 million from the salary cap. Last week, they released wide receiver Michael Crabtree upon signing Nelson in free agency.

