Raiders target youth as punter Marquette King joins Broncos

Less than a week after his release, Marquette King visited the Denver Broncos on Thursday and signed a three-year contract. The Raiders are now assured to see the dynamic punter twice a season in the AFC West.

Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King (7) prepares to punt the football during the first half of a NFL game against the New York Giants in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King (7) punts the football in the first half of their game against the New York Jets in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King (7) punts the football during the first half of a NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Give former Raiders punter Marquette King credit.

He sure knows how to keep life interesting.

Less than a week after his release, King visited the Denver Broncos on Thursday and signed a three-year contract. The Raiders are now assured to see the dynamic punter twice a season in the AFC West.

Denver’s thin air at high altitude was part of what attracted King, he told Broncos reporters in a conference call.

“It was somewhat of a revenge factor, too,” he said.

The Raiders parted with King on March 30. It wasn’t a decision they reached flippantly. Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia first took a look at the top punters available in the April 26 to 28 draft class. Specifically, sources said Bisaccia privately worked out Texas standout Michael Dickson before the school’s March 28 pro day and Alabama’s JK Scott on March 22.

Florida’s Johnny Townsend also has been worked out, a source said, among possible others.

The team saved $2.9 million in cash and $2.8 million in cap space with King’s release. His replacement figures to cost a fraction of that. King’s agent, Wynn Silberman, said he thinks his client’s departure was the product of a philosophical shift in how much money the Raiders were comfortable devoting toward the position.

Colby Wadman is the only punter on the Raiders’ roster. He signed a one-year, $480,000 deal last month.

In King, the Broncos signed not only a punter whose 42.7 net yards per attempt ranked third in the NFL last season.

They added a character, too.

From one side of rivalry to other. Dynamic ex-Raiders punter Marquette King is visiting Broncos today, source confirmed. Per @MikeKlis, he’s expected to sign a three-year deal there. pic.twitter.com/SmtRDq35n9 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 5, 2018

Seemingly more than most NFL players, his interests extend beyond football. King often declined football-related questions in the locker room, suggesting such topics as cartoons instead. He produces music. He maintains a substantial social media following. He partakes in post-play extracurriculars, be they a good-natured dance or more lively demonstration that, at times, has resulted in a personal foul.

In October, he was flagged for throwing a football at Broncos fullback Andy Janovich in frustration after a failed fake punt in Denver.

After Thursday’s signing, King turned to Twitter. He did not post any words. Just a devil emoji.

😈 — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) April 5, 2018

He’s with a rival now.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.