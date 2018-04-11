Raiders to open 2018 preseason versus Lions

Jon Gruden’s sideline return as Raiders coach will come in August in Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Jon Gruden’s sideline return as Raiders coach will come this August in Oakland.

The NFL revealed its exhibition schedule on Wednesday afternoon. For the Raiders, the four-game slate begins at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Detroit Lions. Exact preseason dates have not been finalized, but this game is set for Aug. 9 to 13.

The calendar continues at the Los Angeles Rams (Aug. 16-20), versus the Green Bay Packers (Aug. 23-26) and at the Seattle Seahawks (Aug. 30-31). Starters generally see the most significant action during the third exhibition, so ex-Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson could be fairly busy against his former team.

On March 26, Gruden said that he’s open to holding joint practices with one of his four exhibition opponents. Such practices allow for teams to break up training camp, facing a new opponent in a controlled, non-game setting.

“I would like that,” Gruden said of scheduling joint practices for 2018. “You’ve got to find a willing partner. You’ve got to make sure you understand your preseason schedule. You’ve got to know where you’re playing; if you’re playing on the East Coast, it’s hard. Hopefully, we can do what we did the last time I was here and try to find some common opponents that are close.

“You’d love to play the Rams. You’d love to play Arizona. You’d love to play Seattle. You’d love to play Dallas. At least, that’s what I’d love to do, and you’d love to play them every year and maybe us station some practices with them if they’re interested.”

The Rams could be a preferred pairing for the Raiders. Gruden has a close relationship with coach Sean McVay. In 2017, the Rams held a joint practice. The team may be looking for a new partner in 2018, given the multiple skirmishes that erupted with its cross-city neighbor, the Chargers.

Later this month, the league is expected to announce the regular-season schedule. The Raiders already know who and where they’ll play in 2018.

In Oakland, they will host the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rams, Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. One home game, versus the Seahawks, will be located in London. That meeting is set for Week 6 on Oct. 14 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Raiders’ true road games will come versus the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, Broncos, Chargers and Chiefs.

