Raiders trade again, draft DT P.J. Hall and OT Brandon Parker

The Raiders moved back again Friday, this time exchanging the No. 41 overall pick for the No. 57 selection. It then selected former Sam Houston State defensive tackle P.J. Hall.

Sam Houston State Bearkats defensive lineman P.J. Hall (92) gets in the face of Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks quarterback Jake Blumrick (10) during the Battle of the Piney Woods football game between Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks and the Sam Houston State Bearkats on October 7, 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

Former player William "Willie" Brown announces Sam Houston State's P.J. Hall as the Los Angeles Raiders' selection during the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 27, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders began the draft’s second day as they did the first.

Trading.

The team first moved back Friday, exchanging the No. 41 overall pick for the No. 57 selection. It then selected former Sam Houston State defensive tackle P.J. Hall. By moving back 15 spots, Oakland added an extra third-round pick, the No. 89 overall choice, to pair with its No. 75.

It wasn’t done.

The Raiders parted with No. 75, trading up 10 spots to select former North Carolina A&T offensive tackle Brandon Parker. The swap cost the team a No. 152 (fifth round) and No. 212 overall pick (sixth).

The Hall pick was a long time coming.

The Raiders have sought an interior rusher to add to defensive coordinator Paul Guenther’s single-gap scheme. They wanted Clinton McDonald in free agency, but after a visit to the Bay Area, the defensive tackle signed with the Denver Broncos. They wanted to meet with Ndamukong Suh, but he canceled the visit and signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

In Hall, Guenther has his inside rusher.

By waiting, the Raiders have a second third-round pick.

Hall will be making a tall jump in competition from the Football Championship Subdivision level. There, he set an FCS record with 86 career tackles for loss. Raiders defensive end James Cowser was the previous record holder with 80. Cowser was acquired as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

Hall totaled 42 career sacks, including a career-high 13 in 2016, in 56 games. He also had 284 tackles, nine forced fumbles, four interceptions and 14 blocked kicks. He’s listed at 6 feet 1 inch and 310 pounds.

Parker measured 6-8 and 305 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine. He was the first selection in the third round and second offensive tackle the Raiders drafted. Kolton Miller was the No. 15 overall pick Thursday. The team traded back five picks before choosing him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

