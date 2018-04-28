Raiders trade back again, draft DT P.J. Hall of Sam Houston State

The Raiders moved back again Friday, this time exchanging the No. 41 overall pick for the No. 57 selection. It then selected former Sam Houston State defensive tackle P.J. Hall.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders began the draft’s second day as they did the first.

A trade.

The team moved back again Friday, this time exchanging the No. 41 overall pick for the No. 57 selection. It then selected former Sam Houston State defensive tackle P.J. Hall. By moving back 15 spots, Oakland added an extra third-round pick, the No. 89 overall choice, to pair with its No. 75.

Trade aside, this was a long time coming.

The Raiders have sought an interior rusher to add to defensive coordinator Paul Guenther’s single-gap scheme. They wanted Clinton McDonald in free agency, but after a visit to the Bay Area, the defensive tackle signed with the Denver Broncos. They wanted to meet with Ndamukong Suh, but he canceled the visit and signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

In Hall, Guenther has his inside rusher.

By waiting, the Raiders have a second third-round pick.

