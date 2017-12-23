Raiders turn to OL Ian Silberman in a pinch again

The Raiders began developing Ian Silberman at center in June. That could save them in December.

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Ian Silberman (68) during an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Ian Silberman before an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders began developing Ian Silberman at center in June.

That could save them in December.

The offensive lineman was flown from Ohio to Oakland on Thursday and signed Friday onto the 53-man roster. Medical issues have sidelined the Raiders’ top two centers this practice week.

One, Jon Feliciano, was placed Friday on season-ending injured reserve with a concussion. The other, Rodney Hudson, is dealing with a kidney stone and ankle injury.

In a pinch, the team is turning to Silberman. It’s not the first time.

The 25-year-old began the offseason with the Raiders at guard. On June 6, Feliciano suffered a lateral meniscus tear that required arthroscopic knee surgery.

Needing another backup option, offensive line coach Mike Tice moved Silberman inside.

“It was probably one of the best things that happened in my career, adding versatility to what I do,” Silberman said. “Having him, Rod and Jon teach me how to read defenses, how to identify things — it probably resurged my career a little bit.”

The Raiders waived Silberman on Sept. 2 as part of their final roster cutdown.

They hoped to sign him onto the practice squad, but the Indianapolis Colts claimed him off waivers the next day. Silberman eventually was cut Sept. 22. He was re-signed with the Colts’ practice squad, released Nov. 21, and joined the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad Dec. 13.

Then, the Raiders called. His familiarity with their offense will allow him to step in Monday evening if needed against the Philadelphia Eagles.

James Stone was the team’s only center during Thursday’s practice. He was promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster Wednesday.

Coach Jack Del Rio said Thursday the “chances are pretty good” that Hudson will play Monday.

Notable

— After undergoing foot surgery Wednesday, left tackle Donald Penn was placed on injured reserve Friday. Linebacker Brady Sheldon was promoted to the 53-man roster in a corresponding move. Tight end Marcus Lucas was signed to assume Sheldon’s spot on the practice squad.

— Cornerback David Amerson (foot), defensive tackle Treyvon Hester (ankle), tight end Clive Walford (concussion/neck) and Hudson were the only players to miss practice to injury. Running back Marshawn Lynch had a rest day.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.